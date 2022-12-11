The new year is rapidly approaching, and with it will be a new schedule of bass tournaments for our local anglers.
I’ve been fortunate over the years to start and fish in many different bass fishing clubs and each time it was a great experience. It’s an easy way to meet like-minded anglers while also learning how to fish different lakes in the area.
What is so unique about fishing bass tournaments with a club? For one thing, there is competition. Not everyone likes to compete, particularly when it comes to fishing, but for those that enjoy competition, bass tournaments can be a lot of fun.
But to me, what makes the most difference from just going fishing when you feel like it, being a member of a bass club means you are committed to fishing a particular lake on a specific day, regardless of the weather conditions. This makes all the difference in the world.
There were many times when the weather was bad that under those conditions, I would have just stayed in bed. But because I made a commitment to fish the tournament, I showed up. And I was always happy that I did.
The other thing is I might not have chosen that particular lake to fish, but when you’re a member of a club, you fish the tournaments on whatever lake has been scheduled at the beginning of the year.
To me, that, combined with fishing in less-than-ideal weather conditions makes you a better fisherman.
So, if you’re thinking about joining a club, I highly recommend the Highlands Bass Anglers.
They’ve been around for a long time and it’s probably one of the best run clubs in Florida, thanks to the guy who runs it, local bass fisherman Ly Nguyen.
Ly sent me a copy of their tournament schedule for next year, 2023, along with their payout schedule for the tournaments.
They are scheduled to fish 10 tournaments, the last one in November, the Classic which will be a two-day event.
- Jan. 7 – Lake Josephine
- Feb. 4 – Lake Istokpoga
- April 22 – Lake Kissimmee
Nov. 11 and 12 – Two Day Classic: Lake Okeechobee
All the tournaments are 100% payback and payouts are determined by the number of boats that participate.
Under 10 boats – 70% to 1st Place, 30% to 2nd Place
10 boats or more – 60% to 1st Place, 25% to 2nd Place and 15% to 3rd Place
For more information, contact tournament director Ly Nguyen at 863-381-2310.
