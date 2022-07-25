Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark has won his first Tour de France title after coming out on top in a thrilling three-week duel with defending champion Tadej Pogacar. The 25-year-old Vingegaard became the first Danish rider to win cycling’s biggest race since Bjarne Riis in 1996. Vingegaard was runner-up to Pogacar last year. The former fish factory worker built his success in the mountains. Jasper Philipsen won Sunday’s last stage around Paris to the Champs-Elysees in a sprint.

King of the mountains. Champion on the Champs-Elysees.

