Jonathan Spiegel Elk of the month

SEBRING — Sebring Elks #1529 is proud to announce that Jonathan Spiegel has been chosen Elk of the Month for June. Jonathan grew up in Sebring and he and his wife, Christy, who also is an Elk, have been married 22 years and have a son who is 20 & daughter who is 17. He is a third generation Elk which started in Decatur, Indiana Lodge #993. Jonathan has been in the paint business since 1995 and owns the Sebring Paint Supply.
Jonathan has a history of giving back to his community. He is life member of the Sebring Firemen, Inc. (president 2005-2007), and has been on the Highlands County Fair Board since 2001 and is its current president. He is the Leading Knight for the Sebring Elks and has worked diligently in various fundraising events as well as working in the kitchen and helping with maintenance. Thank you and we look forward to the future of Elkdom with you, Jon!