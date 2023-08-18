“Human trafficking is “a form of modern-day slavery,” according to the Florida State Statute (FSS). That is the same statute that Howard Edward Jones, 66, is being charged with by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition, Jones is being charged with promoting sexual activity where the victim is less than 16 years old. Jones’ address is redacted.
Jones was arrested on Tuesday for the April 3 incident. He has since made bail and has been released from the county jail.
According the the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office warrant, which is highly redacted, Jones sent the minor victim an inappropriate “recording”. The recording was found by the complainant and reported to HCSO.
The recording was dated May 9, 2021 and propositioned the minor for sexual activity in return for money.
An interview with the victim was arranged at the Children’s Advocacy Center. In the interview, the victim said she would go to the suspect’s house because she thought he was “a good guy.”
According to reports, Jones repeatedly told the victim their conversation had to remain between the two of them.
The proposition of money for sexual acts on a child is a life felony, according to the deputy who wrote the report.