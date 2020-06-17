AVON PARK — Early Thursday morning, Highlands County sheriff’s deputies went to a call for a domestic disturbance and ended up taking a man to jail on drug charges.
It was while being booked in that 21-year-old Dedric Lamar Jones allegedly spat on a detention deputy and called him a racial slur, arrest reports said.
Jones was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer, with a hate crime enhancement, as well as with domestic battery and criminal mischief.
He is in the Highlands County Jail, held without bond on the felony battery charge.
When deputies arrived at the scene early Thursday morning, they met with a woman who said her live-in boyfriend of four months — Jones — had been drinking alcohol all night. That upset her and the pair began arguing.
To escape the argument, she said, she walked into the main house from the shed where she lives behind the property, but the defendant came inside the house through the front window which he slid open, reports said. She told him to leave, and he didn’t, reports said. She then left to sit at the dining room table.
After 15 minutes, she returned to the bedroom of that house and found Jones lying on the bed. He told her that if she wanted him to leave, she would have to call the police.
Reports said she brought a phone up towards her face to call someone and Jones allegedly took the phone from her. He then allegedly picked her up and body-slammed her to the ground, where she hit her head. She pried her phone out of Jones’ hand and he left through the front window, breaking it in the process, reports said. He then began walking northbound on Lake Avenue, Avon Park.
A deputy canvassed the area, found Jones and put him in handcuffs.
While he was being turned over to booking personnel in the county jail, Jones allegedly spat on a detention deputy, directing a racial slur and comment to the deputy.
Both the slur and the comment were redacted from arrest reports.