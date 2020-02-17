CHICAGO — Aaron Gordon lost another epic dunk contest. And it was by a couple of inches — namely, the top of Tacko Fall’s head.
Derrick Jones Jr. finally got his long-awaited dunk contest title as an exclamation point to an scintillating All-Star Saturday Night, both for him and the Miami Heat. Jones and Gordon needed a dunk-off to decide a winner, Jones prevailing 48-47 in the one that determined who left with the trophy.
Miami’s Bam Adebayo won the skills title as well, and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield took the 3-point crown. Their wins were absolute, without ambiguity: the ball going in told the tale. But the dunk contest — much like the one between Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins in Chicago 32 years earlier — came down to the judges’ call.
Gordon brushed against the back of Fall’s head, and that was enough to sway three of the judges — they gave 9s, and that combined with two 10s added to the final 47. Jones said he would have settled for another dunk-off round.
“He clipped Tacko’s head when he did that dunk, so I knew they couldn’t have gave him a 50 for that one,” said Jones, who was in the dunk contest in 2017 as well. “I would have respected it if they gave him another 48, so we can go again.”
Controversy reigned regardless. And much like 2016, when Gordon lost to Zach LaVine in one of the best dunk contests ever, the Magic forward — who set a dunk contest record with five perfect scores — left frustrated.
“I feel like I should have two trophies,” Gordon said.