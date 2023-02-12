Providence St Johns basketball

St. John’s forward David Jones (23) drives to the basket as Providence guard Jared Bynum (4) and forward Bryce Hopkins (23) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday in New York.

 BRYAN WOOLSTON/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — A grieving David Jones scored 16 points, AJ Storr added 15 and St. John’s beat No. 20 Providence 73-68 on Saturday, handing the Friars a costly defeat in their pursuit of a second consecutive regular-season conference title.

Joel Soriano had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East), who had lost three straight and five of six. It was his 20th double-double this season — he entered the game second in the nation in that category.

