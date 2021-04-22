AVON PARK — Na’Chelle Karene Jordan, 29, of Avon Park was arrested on Sunday night for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and property damage under $200.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Jordan was in the process of moving out of a house and got into a verbal altercation with the person she lived with. The fight was witnessed by two of the victim’s friends. The victim and her friends left the residence in hopes of deescalating the situation. Jordan followed them in her car, the report said.
The victim and her friends pulled into a driveway on East Palmetto Street in Avon Park, in hopes Jordan would continue to drive on. That plan failed and Jordan stopped her car, got out with a baseball bat and allegedly walked to the driver’s side window and swung, shattering the glass window.
The incident was caught on a nearby security camera. The deputy wrote the victim’s description of events match what was seen on the camera.
The victim said a replacement window would be about $100. Jordan has since bonded out of jail.