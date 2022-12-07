AVON PARK — Sometimes too much can be working against a team on a given night.
That seemed to be the case as Avon Park boys varsity basketball (2-3) lost 80-39 to the Jordan Christian Prep Seahawks (4-2) Monday night. It’s the second straight loss for the Red Devils and their second consecutive loss by over 30 points.
Tony Cohen’s team had it competitive through the first quarter with the Seahawks holding a 20-10 lead. However, it only ballooned from there. At halftime it was 40-21. By the end of the third, Avon Park trailed 66-32, eventually leading to a running clock in the fourth.
Whatever the final score might have implied, Cohen was saying the opposite. He mentioned how his young team fought throughout the game and showed improvements from the game prior even with a short-handed roster.
“Only thing I ask these kids is to get better at everything,” Cohen said “(Monday’s) game, we made a lot of progress. I didn’t see as many turnovers. We took good shots. We worked the ball around. I’m really excited about where we’re going.”
Albeit the Red Devils did have nine more turnovers against the Seahawks than in their blowout loss to East River. But that can probably be attributed to the aggressive pressure and trapping Jordan Christian implemented in its full court defense.
One reason they struggled was due to the Seahawks’ size. That led to issues on defense especially when it came to cleaning up the boards. Jordan Christian senior D’Angelo Parker was more than the Red Devils could handle on the inside when it came to rebounding.
Playing against that sizable lineup was a pair of freshmen ball handlers in Tayvion and Tayon Jones. Cohen pulled the two young guards up from junior varsity to account for a few unavailable players. Another freshman who played with varsity Monday and against East River was Christopher Kelly.
The young forward followed up his 14 points and 11 rebounds against the Falcons with 10 points and six boards against the Seahawks. He must love playing against avian-named teams.
Although, the Red Devils’ next opponent will be a little more reptilian as they’ll host Lake Placid for a showdown with the Green Dragons. Guards Keveun Mason and Lazavion Brown will present a challenge. But Cohen feels his team is up to it.
“We just have to come and play aggressive and play our basketball,” Cohen said.