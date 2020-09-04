Joseph W. (Jody) Carter
Joseph Warren (Jody) Carter, 55, of Old Town, Florida died Aug. 31, 2020. Born in Sebring, Florida to Jackie Carter and Sharon McNorton. He was a welder and currently drove a semi for Sanchez Farms. He also was involved in the family business, Momma’s Dixie Kitchen, when the time would allow. His biggest love was his animals. Wishing he could always save all strays or mistreated animals. He also enjoyed his time out on the river just taking the boat out.
He was loved and will be missed by his wife, Tammy Daniel; his daughter, Faith Rymer of Riceville, Tennessee and stepdaughter, Colleen Julius of Old Town, Florida. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Justyn Williams, Graison Williams, Hadlee-June Rymer; his sister, Cheryl Coats of Pensacola, Florida; brother, Keith McNorton of Pensacola, Florida; many nieces and nephews who he loved; his step-mother, Linda Carter of Avon Park; step-brothers, Doug Singletary of St. Augustine, Florida, Steve Singletary of Avon Park, and Michael Singletary of Tennessee; and his mother, Sharon McNorton. He was preceded in death by his father, Jackie Carter of Avon Park, Florida, and his sister, Devonna Carter, of Pensacola, Florida.
He had lived in Avon Park, Pensacola, Okeechobee, and moved to Old Town, Florida where he finally felt he was home.
There will be a Celebration of his Life at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept 4, 2020 at Momma’s Dixie Kitchen, 27670 SE HWY 19, Old Town, Florida.