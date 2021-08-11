Journal Plaza builder to add new string of shops

LAKE PLACID — The developer of the Journal Plaza said last week that he will break ground on a new section of historic downtown storefronts in the next several months.
The 3,000-square-foot, single-story building will include an ice cream parlor, a wine bar, a coffee shop, and a general store, said Ken LeBlanc, who along with his wife, Elizabeth, founded The Cottage Company, a Lake Placid development firm just off DeVane Park.
The $450,00 project is an extension of the charming, historic storefront design he used to create Journal Plaza. The 53,000-square-foot original plaza building, which LeBlanc purchased in 2014 for $200,000, was re-architected into a line of small shops arrayed along a brick plaza with outdoor seating.
The property, which anchors the north end of Main Avenue, includes a broad lawn where vendors sell fresh vegetables, jams and other items at the Saturday morning farmer’s market. On Friday nights, a white screen painted on the brick wall across the lawn serves as a movie screen.
LeBlanc plans to remove a line of small trees and level the slope next to Wet Dogs Brewing. His new building will form an “L” with the original Journal Plaza building, though there will be a space between Wet Dogs and the new structure. The building will fit the architectural design of the original Journal Plaza building, which includes the Blueberry Patch Fine Gifts, Wet Dog Brewery, and Morty & Edna’s Craft Kitchen, he said.
The companies in the new building will be Wine Down wine bar; Owl and Otter Expresso Co.; Puppers and Hairballs, dog and cat all natural boutique and grooming; and The Soda Shop.
“The Owl and Otter will also have a general store attached to its space,” LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc, who earned his architectural degree in 1992 at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, is finalizing engineering and floor plans and will secure financing in the next six weeks.
The idea is to maintain the authenticity of downtowns, which too often have become lost in the national landscape of shopping malls, strip shopping centers and online shopping. Downtowns have a character that draws residents and shoppers, LeBlanc said.
“Historically, when you visit downtowns, you park and you walk to the restaurant or shop you want to visit,” LeBlanc said. “You find your spot to park and you window shop on the way to your destination down the street.”
He also announced a new name for his company: The Lake Placid Cottage Company, dba X-Urban Construction.