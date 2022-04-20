LAKE PLACID — The Journal Plaza on Main Avenue has become central to the town’s urban nightlife, especially on Saturday mornings when farmers market vendors set up on the green and sell everything from seafood, fresh vegetables, fresh beef, spices, art, handmade crafts, and plants, including bonsai plants. The green is bordered by a 75-foot long decorative strip garden with ornamental cabbage, colorful spice and artisan plants that runs along the Main Avenue sidewalk.
Ken LeBlanc, the developer who transformed the building that once housed the town’s printing press and newspaper offices into a line of smart shops and independently owned cafes, has buy-in from his tenants, including The Blueberry Patch Fine Gifts, Morty & Edna’s Craft Kitchen, and Wet Dogs Brewing.
LeBlanc’s plan to build another leg of shops perpendicular to the original brick Journal building, however, would require him to remove the decorative strip of flowers, butterfly bushes, and vegetables bordering the green. The town’s landscaping ordinances also would require him to plant trees smack in the middle of the open green where Saturday morning crowds greet one another, chat with vendors, and move on to grab a bite at an outdoor table.
“These changes would be a big setback for the environment we have created at the Journal Plaza,” LeBlanc wrote the Town Council in February. “It is without hesitation to state that the flowers and open green space are thoroughly enjoyed by both the local community and visitors.”
When LeBlanc came before the Town Council on Monday, April 11 and asked council members to give him a landscaping variance, the council agreed.
Council Member Ray Royce said LeBlanc would not have to plant additional trees to mitigate the loss of vegetation when the new building goes up – a goal of the ordinance. It didn’t make sense for Leblanc to have to tear out the 75-foot-long garden and replace it with an equally long hedge as a buffer, which the town’s ordinance requires.
“In this case, it didn’t make sense to require hedges in that location,” Royce said. “At most just a few trees would go away when they build the new wing.”
LeBlanc said he was glad the town saw what Journal Plaza tenants and he were working to create — an open public space central to the rejuvenation of the town’s historic downtown.
“We are invested in the historic downtown’s character, and we are spending the money to do it right,” LeBlanc said. “Character matters in historic downtowns.”
There is also the question of what to do with a north-south alleyway behind the Journal Plaza that needs improving. The town plans to create more parking spaces and other design elements to move automobile and foot traffic in the growing area. The alleyway paving will occur once the new wing of the Journal Plaza is complete.
The town will use Community Redevelopment Agency money to improve the alleyway and perform other improvements in the popular destination.