When we left our son’s home in eastern North Carolina, the sun was shining. How nice to get an early start with a bright sky as our companion.
However, not too long into our trip, the clouds accumulated and, before we knew it, darkened the atmosphere. It didn’t take much time for the clouds to empty its contents on us. Not only was it a deluge, fog rolled in making visibility soupy.
And then, we came to a standstill.
We inched forward bit by bit. But for the most part, we sat still. Wondering if there was an accident or some other tie-up, we prayed for any victims and rescuers. Yet, when traffic started moving again, we never saw any indication of why it had stalled in the first place.
After a brief lunch break, we still ran between the drops back to our car.
I don’t know exactly when I realized that the rain had stopped. My eyes beheld unexpected beauty. We drove through an area where fall leaves still clung to the branches. The effect was inspiring. I could imagine how vibrant they must have been only a week or so ago as they were beautiful in their muted tones.
And then as we approached the mountains, gently swirling snow … a light, sugary layer…greeted us. It was magical.
I felt like we had journeyed through several seasons in just one day.
Life can be like that sometimes.
You wake up to a beautiful day and say with the Psalmist in Psalm 118:24, “This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
But the sunny feeling gives way to more somber emotions as unexpected news drowns out the morning’s praise.
However, it still is the day that the Lord has made.
Through tears, you remember that Jesus is in control. Though it seems your emotions have stalled and you are stuck, unable to move and fog is obscuring your view, you lean into his warm embrace…trusting his heart when you can’t see his hand.
And in that trust, color comes back breaking the grey fogginess and blessing you with clarity you didn’t think possible.
When the crisp cold air blowing in from mountain heights awakens your spirit to new possibilities, wonder-working inspiration enfolds you. The weariness is put aside to welcome his peace and rest…no matter the circumstances.
And once again your soul rejoices as it remembers, “This is the day that the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it.” Selah