ZOLFO SPRINGS — Gary Ralph Jowers Jr., 34, of Lake Placid, was arrested by Hardee County Sheriff’s Office deputies Monday evening. Jowers was a fugitive from Highlands County with a warrant for attempted second-degree murder and other charges.

HCSO put the “be on the look out (BOLO)” for Jowers out Monday morning. The BOLO also warned the public he was considered armed and dangerous and not to approach him. By the afternoon, his 1999 Ford F-350 was found abandoned in Hardee County.

