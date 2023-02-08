ZOLFO SPRINGS — Gary Ralph Jowers Jr., 34, of Lake Placid, was arrested by Hardee County Sheriff’s Office deputies Monday evening. Jowers was a fugitive from Highlands County with a warrant for attempted second-degree murder and other charges.
HCSO put the “be on the look out (BOLO)” for Jowers out Monday morning. The BOLO also warned the public he was considered armed and dangerous and not to approach him. By the afternoon, his 1999 Ford F-350 was found abandoned in Hardee County.
Hardee County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Col. James Roberts said deputies found Jowers walking along Fish Branch Road.
“There were no issues with the arrest,” Roberts told the Highlands News-Sun.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman was grateful for Hardee’s part in the apprehension of Jowers.
“I would like to thank the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in locating and arresting Gary Jowers,” Blackman said. “Neighboring county agencies working together is a key part of keeping all of our communities safe.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office wanted Jowers in connection to a shooting Sunday that took place about 6:40 p.m. on Lake Sebring Drive. The shooting left a woman in “serious condition.” The victim was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Health Center for treatment. She is still in the hospital recovering, according to officials.
It was the third shooting incident to occur in Highlands County during a 24-hour period. None of the shootings are connected. The suspect in a Saturday evening incident has also been apprehended (see page A7). Law enforcement continues to search for Haveartae Makel Deloach, 25, of Lake Placid for the shooting death of Arthur Scurry Jr. on Sunday morning. Anyone with information of his whereabouts should call Detective Roger St. Laurent at or Sergeant Bret Hinkle at 863-402-7200. Anonymous tips can be left with Heartland Crimestoppers by calling 800-226-TIPS (8477).