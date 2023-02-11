SEBRING — Gary Ralph Jowers Jr., 34, of Lake Placid has been extradited back to Highlands County after Hardee County Sheriff’s Office arrested him Tuesday on an active warrant. Jowers is being charged with attempted murder, dangerous, depraved without premeditation; firing a weapon in public; weapon offense, missile into dwelling; possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from a shooting incident on Sunday evening that left a woman in serious condition. The victim and Jowers have a case in the county’s court system.

