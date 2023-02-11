SEBRING — Gary Ralph Jowers Jr., 34, of Lake Placid has been extradited back to Highlands County after Hardee County Sheriff’s Office arrested him Tuesday on an active warrant. Jowers is being charged with attempted murder, dangerous, depraved without premeditation; firing a weapon in public; weapon offense, missile into dwelling; possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.
The charges stem from a shooting incident on Sunday evening that left a woman in serious condition. The victim and Jowers have a case in the county’s court system.
According to the warrant affidavit, Jowers showed up at the victim’s residence on the 1000 block of Lake Sebring Drive. He was allegedly playing loud music in the vehicle when he knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, there was an argument about his arrival and the loud music.
The victim told deputies that Jowers was very close to her when he pulled out a “large caliber handgun” and pointed it at her head. The report shows the victim turned and ran. The victim stated she was struck in the back and fell. She told deputies she heard five shots and “played dead,” thinking the shooting would stop.
HCSO officials have not revealed the type of handgun that was used.
There were two minors in the residence at the time of the incident. A witness sitting on her porch corroborated the victim’s account.
The investigation showed bullet holes in neighboring houses on Lake Sebring Drive and Cleveland Road.