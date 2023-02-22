SEBRING — As the owner of a sportscar racing team, Billy Glavin spends plenty of time behind the wheel. Unfortunately, it’s not exactly the type of driving he really likes to do. But he’s hoping that will change quickly — perhaps as soon as this weekend.
Instead of sitting behind the wheel of a racecar, Glavin can frequently be found behind the wheel of the team’s transporter, as he was this past weekend bringing the team’s cars for Friday through Sunday’s Sebring SpeedTour, a combined racing weekend for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association.
Glavin’s Jr III Racing will have four cars in the SVRA portion of the event. Then it’s a return to the team’s Mooresville, N.C. shop for about five days before turning around and heading back to Sebring for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. The team will also compete in the IMSA VP Fuels race, which takes place during WEC’s Prologue, the weekend before the 12 Hours.
Even though the team will be racing with the big boys of IMSA next month, Glavin said the vintage races are definitely exciting and allow people to see truly unique cars they don’t get to see anywhere else.
“It’s always fun to have different cars,” he said. “I like the SpeedTour weekend. It’s festival-like.”
He also said it’s a bit more relaxed than the IMSA races and his customers like seeing familiar faces and swapping racing stories with one another.
One of the four cars Jr III Racing will have on hand is a 2015 Dodge Challenger Trans Am, which will be driven by Marc Sharinn. He has been a beast in this even the past three years, with five podium finishes.
Vito Bigioni’s 1976 Ferrari 308 GT4 will be competing at Sebring for a second straight year.
Glavin’s father, Bill Glavin Jr., is scheduled to compete in the team’s 2020 BMW M2 CS R, although Billy (technically Bill III) is hoping to run some laps in it this weekend, with his dad driving the team’s pride and joy, a 1973 Group 2 BMW 3.0 CSL, which could be returning to the track after a lengthy absence this weekend. The car was something Bill Jr. wanted for a long time, and he spent many hours staring at a poster of Hans-Joachim Stuck driving a BMW CSL at Nurburgring.
The car has been sidelined by some mechanical issues, but Billy said the guys at Jr Racing have been working hard to get it back into race shape. The car’s appearance in Sebring will be a complete surprise to his father, who was told there wasn’t room for it on the transporter, so if all goes well, the team could have two BMWs on the track this weekend.
With such a hectic schedule the next four weeks, Billy said he tried to split the crews up, with some of the team coming down this weekend and some new guys coming down for the IMSA races in March.
Billy said the 12 Hours of Sebring is an amazing event, ranging from the fan walk to racing at Sebring International Raceway at night, where there is little in the way of lighting, making it true night racing.
He was grateful for the support of his family and his father, who happens to be the Jr in Jr III Racing, while he is the “III.”
“We’ll have a lot of time at Sebring this year between SVRA, the VP Fuels IMSA event, and then the 12 Hour, so we are looking forward to getting all of that started with a good event this weekend,” he said.
Tickets for the Sebring SpeedTour are available at speedtour.net and are $40 for a three-day pass or $25 for Saturday or Sunday. A VIP parking pass is $10 per day or $20 for all three days.