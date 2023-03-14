SNSvpfuels031423a.jpg

Bijoy Garg drives the No. 3 S2 Cyber Ligier JS P320 to victory in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Sebring International Raceway on Sunday.

 JR III RACING

SEBRING — Jr III Racing felt confident heading into this weekend’s IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. It turns out there was good reason for that, as Bijoy Garg captured the checkered flag in both races on Sunday.

In the early race, Garg, in the No. 3 S2 Cyber Ligier JS P320, led right from the start and built up a comfortable lead before a late caution came out in the final 15 minutes after Tim Probert’s No. 65 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4 had a mishap. The race stayed under yellow for nearly 10 minutes, going green again with just under five minutes remaining.

Recommended for you