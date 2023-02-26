SEBRING — Isabelle Violette landed in Sebring High School’s JROTC class to prove a point in her freshman year. She planned to vacate her desk at the first opportunity. Then, an unexpected thing happened; she found she loved JROTC. Isabelle, now a senior, worked her way up through the ranks and proudly wears the United States Air Force JROTC colonel’s chevrons proudly. She couldn’t have known while she was a freshman, but JROTC would pay off big with a full ride scholarship.
“Ironically, and this is the funny story here is, I joined to prove that I never want to go in the military,” Violette laughs at the memory. “So, I planned to join JROTC, stay in for two weeks until you can change schedules and be out of there as fast as possible. My father was in the military. I have a brother-in-law who’s in the military. I have a military family. I wanted to prove that that wasn’t for me. Also, ironically, I was too shy to ask for a schedule change.”
Violette’s shyness may have been providential. She has been awarded the highly coveted and prestigious J-100 USAF JROTC Character-in-Leadership Scholarship. Only 100 cadets are given the generous scholarship per year.
“I believe there were 500 (cadets) that were nominated across the country, across the globe,” Violette said. “And of those 500, 200 will get called back for an interview. I was one of 200 that was called back for an interview. They consider your participation in JROTC and your physical fitness scores because that’s a big thing there. Your academics, your SATs scores, and just your overall involvement within the program within your community and within your school.”
As one of the 200 to go further, Violette was interviewed before a panel via Zoom. She was asked about her character traits as a leader and other questions for about a half an hour. Then came the hardest point, waiting for their answer.
“About a month later, I was called out of my first period class walked in and the (JROTC) room had balloons in it,” Violette recalled. “I was like, ‘I like balloons. What’s this for?’ It was for me, so that was how I found out that I received it. I was one of 100 primary select.”
Violette’s scholarship is a full tuition for four years to any college with an Air Force ROTC.
“I’ll get $10,000 a year for room and board, and a $695 book stipend per semester. My first year I’ll get about $395 a month just for being in JROTC, my senior year goes up to like $500 a month. So, financially it’s an amazing scholarship, and I’m absolutely blessed to have this opportunity, too.”
Violette admits to being an overachiever and her grades bear that out. Weighted, her grade point average is a 4.4 and a 4.0 unweighted. She is waiting to decide where to go and is applying to an “ungodly amount” of colleges. She has already been accepted to a few.
“I applied for the Air Force Academy,” the cadet said. “That’s my first plan.”
Either way, her educational future looks bright and she is keeping her options open. Violette see’s her future in the stars.
“My goal is I want to commission in the U.S. Space Force. I’ve been interested in astronomy since I was literally in first grade. I love it,” Violette said. “The Space Force opened up my freshman year and became a (military) branch. I was like, dear goodness, I think this is what I want to do with my life. So I plan to dual major in cyber science and computer sciences, and commission as a cyberspace operations officer in the U.S. Space Force.
Violette would definitely recommend JROTC to high school freshmen. At the risk of sounding cliché, Violette said JROTC cadets feel like a family. She loves working with veterans agencies and doing community outreaches. JROTC Chief Dennis Green said JROTC has given Violette confidence in her leadership abilities that she didn’t “have an ounce of” in ninth grade. She pointed out she had to brief the U.S. Air Force inspector this year and was terrified beforehand. Green encouraged her by telling her she knew the material.
“And lo and behold, I could,” she said. “So, it’s all these opportunities where I didn’t think I could and Chief showed me that I could step up and be a leader in those opportunities. That’s really developed me a lot of ways.”
Her father, Jason, is very proud of Isabelle. Jason’s high school did not have JROTC so he was unfamiliar with the classes. However, Jason is a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was happy with the structure and curriculum of the class as well as the opportunities afforded his daughter.
“It’s an amazing opportunity for her. Of course, the financial piece is overwhelming when you’re looking at a college at any level, so, it’s nice for her to have that peace of mind, not worry about that,” Jason said.
Green said he has had many talented and smart kids in JROTC over the past two decades. For some things, like the J-100 scholarship, he has to rank them. He does this by their participation in class and in the community as well as.
“If I had to rank through the last 23 years, my absolute top cadet would be Isabel because of the amount of hard work she puts into it.”
Her friend and fellow cadet, Major Tegan Wilson, has also had wonderful opportunities opened up to him through JRJOTC. His story will be published later.