SEBRING — Isabelle Violette landed in Sebring High School’s JROTC class to prove a point in her freshman year. She planned to vacate her desk at the first opportunity. Then, an unexpected thing happened; she found she loved JROTC. Isabelle, now a senior, worked her way up through the ranks and proudly wears the United States Air Force JROTC colonel’s chevrons proudly. She couldn’t have known while she was a freshman, but JROTC would pay off big with a full ride scholarship.

“Ironically, and this is the funny story here is, I joined to prove that I never want to go in the military,” Violette laughs at the memory. “So, I planned to join JROTC, stay in for two weeks until you can change schedules and be out of there as fast as possible. My father was in the military. I have a brother-in-law who’s in the military. I have a military family. I wanted to prove that that wasn’t for me. Also, ironically, I was too shy to ask for a schedule change.”

