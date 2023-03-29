SEBRING — The recent opening ceremonies of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring are fun and patriotic. Fighter jets fly over with smoke trailing and paratroopers floating in and fireworks bursting in air. The opening ceremonies would not be complete without the presentation of the colors by Lake Placid High School’s JROTC.
Lake Placid High’s U.S. Army JROTC cadets have been presenting the colors at the 12 Hours since 2011, said retired First Sargent Alix Jolicoeur. The exception would be during COVID’s school closures.
Jolicoeur was seen behind the scenes inspecting his color guard cadets’ uniforms and adjusting brass belt buckles here or straightening a head cover there. The five cadets were the picture of military precision as they marched across the stage at Sebring International Raceway (SIR).
Presenting the colors in front of the massive crowds and being televised is one of the favorite ceremonies for the cadets.
“It is one of our highlights for the year,” Jolicoeur said. “They get a chance to present the colors locally and internationally (through television). It is an honor they don’t take lightly.”
After they do their JROTC duties, the cadets are invited to sit in a suite to watch the race and walk the grounds. Four out of five of this year’s cadets never attended the races before. Jolicoeur tries to rotate the cadets he brings each year so more of them can experiences the races.
JROTC is called upon by many organizations to present or post the colors. If there is no conflict in scheduling, they try to accommodate. JROTC also volunteers their services to Miracle League. They also march in various parades including homecoming and Christmas. Near the end of April, they will head to Highlands Hammock State Park for a Ruck March wearing PT uniforms and combat boots along with a ruck sack.