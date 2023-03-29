SEBRING — The recent opening ceremonies of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring are fun and patriotic. Fighter jets fly over with smoke trailing and paratroopers floating in and fireworks bursting in air. The opening ceremonies would not be complete without the presentation of the colors by Lake Placid High School’s JROTC.

Lake Placid High’s U.S. Army JROTC cadets have been presenting the colors at the 12 Hours since 2011, said retired First Sargent Alix Jolicoeur. The exception would be during COVID’s school closures.

