Funny lady Juanita Lolita will perform at Union Church Sunday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — Comedienne Juanita Lolita is bringing her clean brand of humor to Union Church on Sunday for a 3 p.m. show. The church is at 106 N. Butler Ave. Proceeds for the show will benefit Hands for Homeless, which feeds the needy in this area.

With her signature plaid shirt, blue jeans and cowgirl boots, strawberry-blond pony tail and big blue eyes, Lolita is a “down home country girl,” Hands for Homeless’ Jane Breylinger said.

