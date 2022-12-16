AVON PARK — Comedienne Juanita Lolita is bringing her clean brand of humor to Union Church on Sunday for a 3 p.m. show. The church is at 106 N. Butler Ave. Proceeds for the show will benefit Hands for Homeless, which feeds the needy in this area.
With her signature plaid shirt, blue jeans and cowgirl boots, strawberry-blond pony tail and big blue eyes, Lolita is a “down home country girl,” Hands for Homeless’ Jane Breylinger said.
“This matinee is an afternoon of fellowship, fun and laughter for little money,” Breylinger said. “You will be helping to feed the hungry and hurting.”
Lolita will provide an afternoon of laughter and fellowship that won’t break the bank. Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased by calling 863-212-8941 or text 863-225-0296.
These tickets would make a great present or stocking stuffers for those who have everything. The gift of laughter is one you can share at that price. Tickets for an entire family would be within most peoples’ budgets.
Lolita says she does her “Stand up for Him,” referring to God. She is an actress and writer as well as being a funny lady. Lolita is a mom and grandmother and her family is sometimes incorporated into her show, maybe unbeknownst to them.