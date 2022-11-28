SEBRING — A family’s lawsuit against the man who admitted to killing their son will go forward, a Highlands County judge has ruled.
Joseph Ables, who faces a possible death sentence for killing Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry Jr., asked a judge to dismiss a civil wrongful death suit filed by the deputy’s mother, Susan Gentry and the deceased deputy’s father, William Gentry Sr.
Debra Tuomey, Ables’ lawyer, argued the motion to dismiss before Judge Angela Cowden on Oct. 19, claiming the suit was filed beyond the two-year statute of limitations and should be dismissed.
The lawyer also said the Gentry Family’s claim contained no facts to support their demand for more than $100,000 in damages from Ables.
“There are no ultimate facts, simply theories and legal conclusions,” Tuomey said. “In a civil complaint, the one pleading must plead the ultimate facts that (show) they are entitled to relief.”
Andres N. Oliveras, the Tampa attorney representing the Gentry couple’s wrongful death suit, said the suit clearly states what happened: that Ables shot and killed their son “while resisting law enforcement with violence.”
“We claimed the defendant unlawfully killed Deputy Gentry, and listed the corresponding statutes,” Oliveras told Cowden. “That’s all that’s required, your honor.”
Cowden ruled on Oct. 20 that the civil case may proceed after she rejected Ables’ claim that the Gentry family waited too long to file the lawsuit and said Susan Gentry’s motion had successfully stated a cause of action in their request for damages.
The motion alleges that Ables, “with premeditation and while resisting law enforcement with violence, unlawfully shot and killed a law enforcement officer.” The suit describes Ables’ actions as “cold, calculated, and premeditated, without any moral or legal justification.”
The suit asks for more than $100,000 for Susan and William Gentry Sr., the young deputy’s parents, for the loss of a child, pain and suffering, loss of support and services, medical and funeral expenses, and other monetary losses. If Ables loses, he’ll also be responsible for paying the Gentrys the cost of suing him.
The judge also gave Ables 30 days to produce documents and answer questions posed by the Gentry family’s lawyers in writing and under oath.
Deputy Gentry was called to Ables’ Placid Lakes neighborhood to investigate the shooting death of a beloved family cat in May 2018. After the cat’s owner pointed out Ables’ house as the source of the pellet gunshot, Gentry went to Ables’ front porch to question him. That’s when Ables pulled a pistol and fired at least four times into Gentry’s head, prosecutors said.