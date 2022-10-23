SEBRING — Joseph Ables has jumped the first hurdle in his quest to receive immunity for the killing of a Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy.
That’s because a judge refused to strike his Stand Your Ground motion, which allowed Ables to argue self-defense.
Estrada instead opted to allow the Stand Your Ground/immunity argument to move forward, which the court heard on Oct. 7. Estrada has not yet ruled on Ables’ immunity. If the judge agrees with the defendant, Ables will be immune from prosecution for the deputy’s murder.
Ables, 73, faces possible execution for murdering Gentry as the deputy checked Ables’ ID on the front porch of the defendant’s home on May 5, 2018. His lawyer, Bjorn Brunvand, filed a Stand Your Ground motion in July, contending Ables feared for his life and safety when he put at least four bullets in the deputy’s head.
The law, Florida Statute Statute 776.12, states the burden of proof of self-defense is not on the defendant, but places upon the prosecution “the burden of proving — by clear and convincing evidence — that a defendant is not entitled to immunity.”
To get a self-defense hearing, Estrada said in his ruling, a judge must only see if the untested elements of self-defense are present. If the defendant’s case is weak, it will fall apart upon examination during the Stand Your Ground hearing.
“The Legislature intended that the person simply bring that yet to be disproven claim of self-defense to a pretrial immunity hearing for a trial judge to determine if all the elements of self defense are present,” Estrada wrote.
While arguing against the motion on Oct. 7, Tenth Judicial Circuit Prosecutor Bonde Johnson told Estrada that there was no evidence to support Ables’ claim of self-defense. He asked Estrada to strike Ables’ Stand Your Ground motion before it was even argued.
Johnson’s argument to halt Ables’ self-defense claim in its tracks hit the high points:
- The Stand Your Ground law exempts law enforcement officers performing their lawful duties.
- The law does not apply when a crime is being committed (Ables was a felon in possession of a gun as well as under investigation for shooting a neighbor’s cat).
- There was no evidence that Gentry had done anything to cause Ables to fear for his life or well-being.
- There was no evidence that Gentry was committing a felony against Ables’ person or property.
- Ables had told investigators that he remembered nothing from the shooting, which counters his self-defense claim.
On Oct. 7, after Estrada took Johnson’s motion under advisement, he then heard both sides debate the Stand Your Ground motion. Johnson put eye witnesses on the stand, as well as a deputy Gentry was training on May 5, 2018, the day he was shot.
Ables provided no witnesses; it was the prosecution’s burden to prove Ables’ claim was without foundation.
Four days later, on Oct. 11, Estrada denied Johnson’s motion, which meant Ables’ motion for immunity from prosecution can move forward. Estrada has not ruled on Ables’ claim of immunity from first-degree murder charges and other charges for Gentry’s murder, however.
Had Estrada agreed with prosecutors and denied Ables his chance to argue for immunity, Ables would have taken his Stand Your Ground motion to the Second District Court of Appeal for possible reversal.
Should Estrada declare Ables immune from prosecution for the killing, the state would also seek a reversal from the higher court. Though a reversal from the higher court is not assured in either claim, an appeal could take up to five months or longer — possibly slowing the start of Ables’ trial.
Nor does allowing Ables to argue his self-defense claim mean Estrada will agree that Ables should be immune from prosecution in the killing of the popular deputy.
Ables’ case continues on a pretrial footing; jury selection could begin as early as January.