LAKE PLACID — A county court judge has reversed a jury’s guilty verdict and acquitted a woman of burglary.
Instead, the judge declared the defendant, Courtney Leann Robichaud, guilty of a lesser charge of trespassing and acquitted her of criminal mischief.
Robichaud, a Canadian national, was found guilty on June 14 and sent to jail to await sentencing. Her lawyers, assistant public defenders Todd Scholl and Manuel Paul Bass II, filed a motion for an acquittal a week later and argued it before County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour on June 29.
The jury convicted Robichaud on the following facts:
According to homeowner Brice Swank, roommate Shannon Carsten and police, Robichaud was told to leave Swank’s property three times but returned each time. At one point, she jumped the fence into the backyard and entered the garage. Finally, Swank and Carsten testified, Robichaud broke a window next to the front door with a brick, stuck her arm through the window, and yelled at the occupants.
Defense lawyers Bass and Sholl argued during trial that there was no evidence that Robichaud had broken the window on purpose.
The jury, however, believing Robichaud broke the front window on purpose, convicted her of burglary.
However, in arguments during the motion to acquit, the defense lawyers asked the judge to reconsider his instructions to the jury as well as whether prosecutors had proved Robichaud had meant to break the window. There are various shades of legal meaning among “willful,” “purposefully,” “maliciously,” and other words when describing intent, and the defense lawyers faulted Ritenour for not properly instructing the jury on those terms.
“The defendant must specifically intend to damage or destroy the property of another,” the defense motion states.
Highlands County assistant public defenders will not comment on their cases.
However, Bass got Swank to admit on the stand that he hadn’t seen Robichaud break the glass. He also sought to portray the event not as a burglary, but as an argument between Robichaud and Carsten, who are sisters. He argued that there was no proof that Robichaud entered the home after the window was broken.