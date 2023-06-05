Judge allows Butler to withdraw guilty plea

On June 8, 2022, Horace Butler pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed firearm, possession of illegal drugs, and possession of oxycodone.
When he failed to appear for his sentencing two months later, Sheriff’s deputies arrested him at his stepmother’s house.
In October 2022, as he was being held in the county jail without bond, his lawyer filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea. In his motion, Assistant Public Defender Paul Bass described why Butler wants to change his plea back to not guilty:
- At the time he entered his plea, Butler did not fully understand the nature and consequences of the plea
- The defendant does not believe himself to be guilty
- Butler entered the plea with the mistaken belief that he would not be incarcerated
The court recognizes several reasons for granting the withdrawal of a guilty plea, including that the defendant was coerced, or pressured to plead guilty; the defendant’s lawyer lied to, or improperly counseled, the defendant; that the defendant was under the influence of drugs or suffered from another mental inability; an exchange for legal promises that aren’t possible.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden held a hearing Friday morning to determine whether Butler can withdraw his guilty plea.
Butler claimed that assistant public defenders never met with him to discuss the consequences of his plea or for other matters. He told Cowden that Bass represented him in court as he pleaded guilty to the charges and was present on Aug. 15, 2022 when Butler was to be sentenced – but there was no review of the plea form or other discussion.
There is one hurdle defendants face when claiming they were coerced, misled, or misunderstood what their guilty pleas meant, and that is the judge’s colloquy. The plea colloquy is intended to ensure that the defendant is making the plea knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily.
Judges ask the same questions of defendants, which they are required to answer under oath: Have you received a copy of the indictment, that is, the written charges against you in this case? Have you had an adequate opportunity to discuss the indictment and your case in general with your attorney? Was Butler satisfied by the representation Bass provided? Was Butler threatened or coerced to take the plea? Was he under the influence of drugs, alcohol or other substances?
Assistant State Attorney Tatiana Dimitroff – holding up a transcript of the plea hearing during which Butler answered the judge’s questions – asked Butler if he had lied when he answered the judge’s questions.
“I lied,” Butler said.
She read each of the questions of Butler’s June 2022 colloquy, again asking Butler each time, if he lied. “Yes Ma’am, I lied.”
He answered, “I lied” each time, indicating that he had been coerced, had not understood the charges and their consequences, and had not been satisfied by his attorney’s advice.
Bass reviewed his calendar for Cowden, noting several phone calls from assistant public defenders to Butler. He also told the court that he’d gone over the plea agreement with Butler before the plea hearing.
Butler’s lawyer, Derek Christian, told Cowden that Butler did not have clear direction on what to expect when he pleaded guilty. “No one went over his options,” Christian told her.
Cowden asked Butler if he understood that he would face a trial on the original charges if he went through with the withdrawal of his guilty plea.
“You’ll be exposing yourself to 36 years in Florida State Prison if you’re found guilty,” Cowden warned him.
Butler said he understood.
Cowden granted his motion to withdraw his plea – without commenting on the quality of his representation – and reset Butler’s case for a pretrial hearing on June 22. Butler will remain in jail on bond until he raises bail.
He will be charged on the original charges: carrying a concealed firearm, possession of MDMA, possession of oxycodone, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine. Prosecutors dropped three of the charges as part of his plea agreement, which is now null and void.