SEBRING — The man charged with six counts of impersonating an attorney has had a change of heart. Donat Ricketts Jr., who was given permission to represent himself by Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada in October, asked the judge to assign him legal representation on Jan. 18.
His new attorney, Michael David Durham, filed a not-guilty plea on his behalf on Jan. 20, and on the same day filed a pro forma motion for prosecutors to hand over any information that may exonerate his client.
So, when Ricketts — who is free as he awaits trial on the misdemeanor charges — filed a 27-page motion for dismissal last month, he did so representing himself, not as a man with a law license. Ricketts, 32, also emailed local law enforcement officials with legal demands. He also questions the official explanation of his sister Opal’s death. She died in a single-car accident in June 2020, but Ricketts, a polite and quiet-spoken young man, believes she may have been forced off the road.
A warrant for Ricketts’ arrest was signed on Dec. 20, 2020 after court investigators determined he had signed motions and other court documents as a legal representative for his sister’s survivors.
His signature on the bottom of documents is accompanied by such phrases as “on behalf of the Opal Ricketts Estate and Akira Hendricks Estate.” In another filing, Ricketts includes this phrase: “Donat Ricketts, Opal’s biological brother, is a California-based paralegal who shall be in control of all pleadings filed herein this action.”
Representing oneself as an attorney without a law license is a third-degree misdemeanor in Florida. It is punishable by five years in prison.