SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative meets monthly during the winter months. Next Wednesday, May 11 they will hold their last luncheon meeting of the season.
HAII’s mission is to vigorously support our long time partnership with Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East. Over the past years the Initiative has welcomed luncheon speakers to talk about that relationship, to speak against anti-Semitism as well as be a strong vocal force to residents of Highlands County to “Never Forget” The Holocaust.
The guest speaker at the. May 11 luncheon will be Judge Heather Beato. She will discuss the difference between U.S. and Israeli law.
Judge Heather Beato is a native of Highlands County. She is the daughter of Troy and Kathy White, and grew up in Lake Placid.
After graduating from Lake Placid High School, Judge Beato attended The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, graduating with a dual degree in Economics and International Relations in 1999. She moved to Tallahassee and continued her education at the Florida State University College of Law, earning her Juris Doctorate in 2002.
Judge Beato was hired by then State Attorney Jerry Hill as a prosecutor assigned to the Highlands County Office. She continued her time as an assistant state attorney for 18 years, working in misdemeanor, traffic, felony and juvenile divisions, at one point even serving as Division Chief over the misdemeanor division. She finished her time there handling all Highlands County juvenile cases, felony mental health cases, felony post-conviction relief and county court appeals.
In June of 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed her as a Circuit Judge for the 10th Circuit. She took the Family Bench in Polk County in August of that year, and was later rotated down to Highlands County, where she is currently assigned to the Family Division.
Judge Beato has been married to Virgil Beato for almost 14 years, and they have two children, Micah and Raquel.
The luncheon is open to the public. It will be held at Chicane’s Restaurant at Inn on the Lakes in Sebring. Guests can order lunch off their special menu beginning at 11:30 a.m. No reservations are required.