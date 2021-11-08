SEBRING — The dress code for Florida’s 10th Circuit bans shorts, jeans, T-shirts, tank tops, flip flops and sandals. Clothing that alludes to offensive or illegal activities is not acceptable.
It seems not everyone gets the message.
The normally friendly Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada chastises court attendees for wearing shorts or halter tops in his courtroom. He usually stops the proceedings momentarily to address such offenders with a loud, “Sir, this is not a beach!” He then orders them to wait in the hallway.
Estrada and other judges are growing weary of the seeming break-down in decorum.
“It’s my pure frustration of seeing a system I truly believe in, watching people doing whatever they please,” Estrada said Wednesday as he chastised a man for being late. “They walk in and out and call when they want to, whenever they want to.”
That frustration came to a head Wednesday morning when Estrada ordered bailiffs to detain Antonio Molina for not only being late, but for wearing shorts and a baseball cap into his courtroom.
Molina, 63, faces trial oday on a domestic battery by strangulation charge. He was already on Estrada’s mind for not appearing at his 8:30 a.m. trial status hearing. Molina’s attorney, Anthony W. Surber told Estrada from the virtual court screen that Molina was on his way to the courtroom.
Then, as Yohance McCoy argued a motion before Estrada, Molina entered the courtroom.
“Mr. Surber, not only did your client just show up,” Estrada said, interrupting the proceedings. “He showed up in shorts, and with his hat on. Just to let you know it just gets worse as time goes on.”
He ordered Molina into the hallway, at which time the defendant muttered, “Darn, man.”
Estrada: What did you say, sir?
Molina, nervously: “I said ‘Darn Man.’”
Estrada: “Take him into custody, thank you.”
Estrada detained Molina on a capias bond, in effect, on a failure to appear. Estrada regularly issues arrest warrants for defendants who don’t appear when required. “Mr. Surber, we’ll have a bond hearing, we can set one.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies gently motioned Molina through a side door to a cell to await Estrada’s call to return.
Surber defended his client, who at this point was visibly shaken. “Darn is not a curse word, your honor. Your honor, that’s an expression that he’s upset with himself. It’s not the proper etiquette; I apologize on behalf of my client.”
Estrada was not having it.
“Capias already issued, he showed up improperly dressed, showed up two-and-a-half hours late, whereabouts unknown,” the judge said. “Keep him back there until we can hold the hearing.”
Deputies brought Molina back after McCoy’s motion ended, about 15 minutes later.
Molina’s lawyer said his client’s tardiness may have been his fault.
“Mr. Molina has always appeared when things were being done virtually, always appeared, always been courteous,” Surber said. “I don’t believe he was aware he needed to be here in person this morning, that may have been in part my fault for not properly explaining that to him.”
Estrada, his temper cooled, explained why he drew the line.
“The frustration you hear, in the last few weeks, seeing everybody do what they please,” Estrada told the defense lawyers, prosecutors, and defendants in the courtroom. “When I say something or enter orders, it’s just no one is paying attention to the court anymore. I apologize, I don’t mean in any way to be derogatory to anyone, but what’s the purpose of the system that James Madison created over 200 years ago?”
He released Molina from his bond; Molina apologized and promised to appear for his trial Monday at 8:15 in appropriate courtroom dress.
Estrada is not alone among Florida judges urging courtroom decorum. Broward Circuit Judge Dennis Bailey complained in a letter to a newspaper about lawyers appearing virtually from their beds. In one case, a lawyer had only her head above the blankets. As for beaches, lawyers and defendants have also called in over laptops while sitting on the beach or at poolside.