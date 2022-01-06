SEBRING — Matthew Brian Yeager, ordered by the court to stay away from minor children – including his own, will not be allowed to live in the same house with his fiancee’s 5-year-old.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Tuesday denied Yeager’s motion to change his probation to allow him to cohabitate with a young girl whose mother he hopes to marry.
At a hearing a few months ago, he and his fiancee testified about their plans to marry, and his fiancee assured the court that she is not worried about Yeager being in proximity to her daughter.
Yeager’s denied motion states: “Mr. Yeager is respectfully requesting he be permitted to have contact with all minor children so he may attend activities (such as school functions and sports) with his biological daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter.”
Additionally, the motion reads, “Mr. Yeager is unable to cohabitate with his partner because he is not permitted to have contact with children.”
Yeager is on 10 years’ probation for texting extremely explicit sexual situations to a 12-year-old in August 2020, arrest affadavits show. As part of his agreement to avoid up to 10 years in prison for child abuse and using a phone to commit a crime, he had to undergo psychiatric evaluation to be near his own child.
Prosecutor Courtney Lenhart argued against Yeager’s motion to allow him to live with his girlfriend and child. It’s not clear if he wants to move in with her or the other way around.
Yeager’s texts resemble messages sexual predators use to “groom” children for future sex acts, Lenhart told the court. She also said Yeager agreed to probation knowing it was designed to keep him from minor children. He agreed to it, she said, even as he planned to move in with the woman and her child.
Lenhart read some of Yeager’s most provocative text messages in open court, and described a young female victim who has had to seek counseling as a result of his actions.
According to the arrest report, the “sexually themed” conversations started in August 2020. After reviewing the records earlier in January, the HCSO detective made contact with Yeager on Jan. 26. During an interview with police, Yeager allegedly admitted to the conversations and said he “wanted to teach her about being safe.”
Christina Dicaro, Yeager’s lawyer, urged Estrada to let Yeager get on with his life. “He has not been designated a child sex offender,” Dicaro said. “He should be allowed to get on with his life.”