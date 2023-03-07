SEBRING — Now that a judge won’t allow Naijah Sholtz to withdraw her guilty plea, she faces up to 30 years in prison for attempted murder.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden ruled Feb. 27 that Sholtz was not misled by her attorney nor scammed by prosecutors when she pled guilty in June. Sholtz was also released from jail on a promise to testify against her codefendant.
“In this case, the prosecution held up its end of the bargain,” Cowden wrote in her Feb. 27 ruling. “The … evidence indicated that Sholtz entered her plea with her eyes open, fully understanding the bargain she was making, knowing the rights that she was giving up, and knowing her responsibilities …”
It’s a complex story, but at its core is an unfulfilled promise by Sholtz to testify against co-defendant Derwin Callahan Jr. at his January trial. As part of the arrangement with Prosecutor Richard Castillo, Sholtz would be given a reduced sentence if her testimony substantially helps with Callahan’s conviction. The final sentence, Castillo told Sholtz, would be up to the judge.
Sholtz and Callahan were charged with beating and shooting Willie Johnson in Highway Park in September 2021. Detectives say Sholtz held Johnson down as Callahan retrieved a handgun from her car, which he then used to shoot Johnson in the hip.
The two fled the scene and drove to Tallahassee in Sholtz’s car, where they were quickly arrested and eventually returned to Highlands County. Prosecutors set Callahan’s trial for January 2023.
On the eve of Callahan’s trial, Sholtz told her then-lawyer, Peter Brewer, that despite her agreement with Castillo, she would not testify against Callahan. On the morning of Callahan’s trial, Castillo – lacking his key eyewitness – instead offered Callahan five years’ probation and a plea to the lesser charge of aggravated battery.
That left Sholtz on the hook with prosecutors. After Callahan’s plea, Sholtz was the only person left to answer for Johnson’s shooting.
She hired defense lawyer Lisa C. Janes, who filed a motion to allow Sholtz to withdraw the guilty plea arrangement with Castillo.
During the motion hearing, Janes argued that her client pled guilty only after she was promised five years’ probation. She also claimed Brewer and Castillo “pressured and scammed” Sholtz “into a plea.”
On Feb. 27, Cowden issued her ruling: Sholtz made her plea knowingly and willingly.
The ruling clears the way for Sholtz’s sentencing, which could occur March 14. Attempted murder can bring up to 30 years in state prison, but Sholtz does not have much of a criminal history.
In fact, she only has misdemeanor convictions for resisting arrest without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop when she was 20.
On the other hand, local prosecutors said Monday that Sholtz faces more than 10 years in jail.