SEBRING — Now that a judge won’t allow Naijah Sholtz to withdraw her guilty plea, she faces up to 30 years in prison for attempted murder.

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden ruled Feb. 27 that Sholtz was not misled by her attorney nor scammed by prosecutors when she pled guilty in June. Sholtz was also released from jail on a promise to testify against her codefendant.

Recommended for you