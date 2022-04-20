SEBRING — James Ivan Sanders will face his accuser in court the first week in May and the judge who will oversee the trial says he’ll have enough jurors by trial time.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada asked Gilberto Colon, Sanders’ lawyer, if it was OK to tell the jury that prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty. By telling potential jurors up front, it removes their worries that they’ll be asked to pronounce the ultimate sentence.
Colon and Prosecutor John Kromholz told Estrada they are ready for the May 2 start of trial.
Geisy Alvarez, the mother of the 4-year-old girl that Sanders is accused of beating to death, will testify that the child was still alive the morning she left for work.
Now that Phillip Markland’s first-degree murder case ended with a friendly jury who sent him home, Sanders is now the county’s oldest unresolved murder case. Markland’s and Sanders’ cases date from 2014, and in October of that year, Sanders, then 28, invited Alvarez and her daughter to live with him on Bethune Road in Sebring.
Alvarez is expected to testify that she left for work around 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 14 and that Sanders started texting her messages two hours later that her daughter was hurt. Texted photos from Sanders’ phone showed bruises to her daughter’s stomach and other areas. Alvarez continued working, though she was worried about her daughter.
A little after noon, Sanders drove the child to the former Highlands Regional Medical Center. The child had much more serious wounds than what was indicated in the texted photos to her mother. In fact, the doctors will testify, the child was unresponsive and not breathing.
They will also describe the injuries, the type and how it affected the child’s health. A medical examiner report also will be presented to the jury.
Doctors immediately called law enforcement and flew the child to a trauma unit at another hospital. He told police that the child fell on her own, had asked for water and fallen outside again. He also told police he’d given her a bath as a way to revive her.
The injuries to the girl included head trauma and a swollen brain. Doctors removed pieces of skull from inside her head and described internal damage to her organs and extremities.
To counter this narrative, Colon plans to call neurologist Dr. David Ross, who was to testify that the head injuries didn’t directly kill the child. The court will allow him to testify but ordered him to stay away from certain statements as to cause of death.
Sanders appeared virtually from the Highlands County Jail Monday and seemed in good spirits. Sanders, wearing a black-and-grey jail uniform, waved at his lawyer over the screen.
Kromholz, who will try Sanders before a jury of 12, has listed emergency room doctors as prosecution witnesses. They are expected to describe the child’s injuries to the jury. The jury also will see photos of the injuries and hear each side’s explanation of how they got there.
There are other players in the drama, however.
The couple’s neighbor, George Arthur Wells, called police to report a lost toddler when the child suddenly walked into his house the night before the child’s death. Police arrived at Wells home to investigate.
According to prosecutors, Sanders and Alvarez – who didn’t know Wells – saw the emergency lights up the street at Wells’ home. The couple, who was looking for the child, walked to the police lights and discovered the youngster in police hands.
The next day, Alvarez left her child in Sanders’ care when she went to work. Only Sanders can say what happened next, prosecutors say.
Wells died last year, which means he won’t be able to testify as to what happened. Police officers who went to Wells’ home can, however.