SEBRING — A lawyer will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss the charges against the man who shot and killed a treed Florida black bear and one of her three cubs.
Drew Davis, who represents John Falango of Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring, will argue a motion filed by Robert Tucker in July. Tucker argues that Falango is protected by the Constitution’s ban on charging a defendant more than once for the same crime.
Because Falango fired on four bears in his tree, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission multiplied each charge by four counts for a total of 16 misdemeanor charges. Falango, 43, has pled not guilty to four counts each of: killing or attempting to kill black bears out of season; killing or attempting to kill black bears without a permit; killing or attempting to kill bear cubs or a bear with cubs; and using improper methods, such as the .380 pistol and ammunition he used to kill them.
He could be sentenced to jail time and fines if convicted.
Tucker takes each quartet of charges in his motion to dismiss:
In counts 1-4, Tucker argues, there is no bear season. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has not declared a black bear season for some years. If there is no bear season, then there is no such thing as hunting bears out of season.
In counts 5-8, killing or attempting to kill black bears without a permit, Tucker argues that Falango only shot two bears, the mother and one cub, both of which died at the scene. Therefore, there is no evidence he intended to harm the other two bears. He asks the judge to dismiss counts 7 and 8.
Tucker also wants a judge to dismiss counts 5-8 based on the Constitutional ban against charging the same crime more than once, aka “double jeopardy.” Attempting to kill black bears out of season and killing black bears without a permit are virtually the same crimes, he argues.
As for counts 9-12, killing or attempting to kill bear cubs or a bear with cubs, Tucker also argues against double jeopardy for his client. The ban on taking bears and bears with cubs is already covered in the rule prohibiting the shooting of black bears, for which Falango is already charged.
In counts 13-16, Falango is charged with four counts of using improper methods for “taking of deer or bear.” Tucker argues that because the statute uses plural bear, Falango should only be charged once to cover all the bears in the tree. “If the language of the rule in question stated ‘the taking of a bear or a deer,’ then multiple prosecutions would be permissible,” Tucker writes in his motion.
Tucker also argues in his motion that Falango only killed two bears, which means the charges tied to the surviving bears should not stand.
According to the FWC citation from the incident, Falango shot the bears after returning from an early morning foray with his dog. When he spotted the adult female bear and three cubs on his property, his dog barked and chased them up a tree.
After parking his golf cart, the FWC complaint states, Falango backed his golf cart into his garage and emerged with a Hi-Point .380 pistol from his bedroom. He shined a flashlight on the bears and fired multiple times. One cub fell out of the tree and Falango shot it again after it hit the ground, the complaint states. After he went inside to call FWC to report the shooting, the mother bear walked approximately 100 feet from the tree before she died of her injuries, reports said. The FWC captured and relocated one cub, and the fourth cub ran off.
News of the shooting of the protected species angered many in the community and his case has drawn the interest of Florida black bear advocates, such as Bear Warriors United.
The hearing is set for 9 a.m. in county court.