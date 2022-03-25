SEBRING — Prosecutors and defense lawyers are expected to tell a judge today when they’ll start the trial of the man accused of killing five women in SunTrust Bank in 2019.
The local law enforcement community and surviving family members showed up in court on Feb. 4 to urge Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada not to postpone the trial, which was to begin with jury selection on May 2.
After Xaver’s defense attorney, Jane Allie McNeal, informed the judge that she needed a medical procedure that would prevent a May start to the trial, 10th Circuit State Attorney State Brian Haas gave an impassioned plea for Estrada to keep the original May trial date.
After 10th Circuit Public Defender Howard “Rex” Dimmig told Estrada that he wanted to try the case, but did not have enough lawyers to replace McNeal at the defense table, Estrada agreed to name a later start date. He urged Dimmig and Haas to come up with a new date for the start of trial — that’s no later than the end this year.
“You are all going to tell me where we’re going to try this case before the end of the year, period,” Estrada told the lawyers. “That will give enough time to make sure every and all medical situations are under control.”
Dimmig and 10th Circuit Prosecutor Paul R. Wallace are also expected to debate several motions in Highlands County on Monday and Tuesday.
They include motions on jury selection and other procedural motions.
According to prosecutors, Xaver entered SunTrust Bank at 1901 U.S. 27 on Jan. 23, 2019 and executed five women in the bank’s lobby. Alone in his mother’s car in the bank parking lot, Xaver texted a female friend in Connecticut for some minutes before entering the bank.
The victims are newlywed Cynthia Watson, mother-of-two Marisol Lopez, mother-of-three Jessica Montague, grandmother Debra Cook and mother-of-seven Ana Piñon-Williams. Family members are still urging justice for the victims three years after the killings.
The bank was torn down and has been replaced by a monument to the women. A sign at the memorial states, “Sebring Strong.”