SEBRING – Walter Curll – who now faces a possible life sentence if he’s convicted of possessing 581 images of child pornography in January – on Monday rejected a plea agreement that would have given him less than 15 years in state prison.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada had given Curll until Monday to say whether he would accept the plea agreement after Curll had said he’d take the deal on two previous court hearings but balked each time he was to plead. In October and early in November he asked Estrada for more time to get his affairs in order.
A frustrated Estrada told Curll in court that he would set a trial date for Curll if he didn’t change his plea on Nov. 14, which was Monday.
Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter, who represents Curll, told Estrada that he had explained the plea deal to Curll, but his client told him he wanted a trial after all.
“Your honor, he does not wish to accept the plea agreement,” Carter told Estrada. “I let him know what his potential outcome would be.”
Estrada asked Curll again, “You want a trial, is that correct? If convicted of all of these (581) counts or a great majority of them, you’ll be serving life in Florida state prison or you could be looking at a large number of years. And you say you want a jury to make a decision on your guilt or innocence.”
Carter and Prosecutor Tatiana Dimitroff told Estrada they were each ready for trial.
“We’re going to go ahead, (though) I think it’s a mistake,” the judge said of Curll’s decision.
With that, Estrada set jury selection for Curll’s trial for Jan. 9.
In addition to a prison sentence, Curll will be designated a child sex offender or predator by the court if convicted.
Under a straight plea, Curll could face life in prison on 195 counts of child pornography and 386 counts of having images that depict material that is harmful to a minor. That’s 581 counts of a crime that is punishable by five years in jail. If convicted on every charge and his sentence is served concurrently, that would come to 2,905 years in Florida State Prison.
“If convicted as charged, he would score a life sentence,” Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz said.
Curll was arrested after Microsoft sent a cybertip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May 2021. The large IT companies – Amazon, Google, and others – have software that sweeps for hashtags connected to pornographic images of children on the internet. The system locates the images and determines who downloads them onto their computers, televisions, cell phones and other digital devices. The IT carriers then send the information to the NCMEC, which in turn alerts the local police as to the image’s destination.
After Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives obtained a warrant to search Curll’s home and laptop in September 2021, they allegedly found the trove of graphic child pornographic images. They charged him with one count for every photo and video he allegedly downloaded.