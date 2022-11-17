SEBRING – Walter Curll – who now faces a possible life sentence if he’s convicted of possessing 581 images of child pornography in January – on Monday rejected a plea agreement that would have given him less than 15 years in state prison.

Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada had given Curll until Monday to say whether he would accept the plea agreement after Curll had said he’d take the deal on two previous court hearings but balked each time he was to plead. In October and early in November he asked Estrada for more time to get his affairs in order.

