SEBRING — A judge halted the trial for accused stalker Steven Sciacca Wednesday after a witness repeatedly made inadmissible statements on the stand.
Sciacca was also on trial for violating an injunction for protection against domestic violence in Highlands County. Sciacca’s ex-girlfriend – who bore Sciacca’s child in Broward County – accused Sciacca of repeatedly calling and leaving threatening phone messages after she moved to Highlands County.
As prosecutor Norda N. Swaby and Peter Brewer, Sciacca’s defense lawyer, questioned the ex-girlfriend, she introduced prejudicial information that had nothing to do with the Highlands County case, Circuit Court Peter Estrada ruled.
“Sometimes things occur that the court must act upon,” Estrada told the jury after they returned to the courtroom. “In this particular matter, unfortunately, due to certain circumstances that occurred, we’re going to end the trial at this time.”
Brewer had won a motion on Feb. 2 to limit any testimony about Sciacca’s Broward activities, including the behavior in Hollywood that led a court to declare a limited no-contact order between Sciacca and the complainant. The former couple’s young boy is at the center of a custody battle, too.
Though a female friend sitting in the courtroom pews behind Sciacca celebrated by quietly pumping her fists, the accused stalker could be tried again in March. Estrada set jury selection for a second run at Sciacca for March 2.
The three phrases that led to the mistrial referred to actions by the defendant that are not related to the Highlands County charge. When Swaby asked the young woman about their relationship, she said they would make up and “go back to the usual stuff.”
The second phrase, “given our past history,” referred to how Sciacca treated her in Broward County; and the third phrase, “He cost me my job,” occurred as Brewer cross-examined the ex-girlfriend.
When Brewer motioned for a mistrial, Swaby argued that Brewer had been positioning the witness to make inadmissible statements by “asking her the same questions 10 times. He opened the door on that one,” Swaby said.
Prosecutor John Kromholz said Swaby and his other prosecutors prep witnesses as to what is admissible.
“However, no one can anticipate every possible question or in what form the question is asked, then you have the human element (the witness) who sometimes blurts out an unexpected response,” Kromholz said.
The celebrating young woman at one point mouthed “I love you” to Sciacca. Estrada ordered her to refrain from communicating with Sciacca.
While on the stand, Sciacca’s alleged victim said he had called and left threatening messages on her voice mail, had expressed satisfaction that her boyfriend had committed suicide, and other disparaging remarks that made her fear for her life.
The two never married, and had an on-again, off-again relationship, since the child’s birth. The no-contact order allowed a third party to handle the handing over of the child for overnight visitation with Sciacca, but Sciacca was barred from talking to the mother unless the child had a medical emergency that required the parents to communicate.
The witness told the jury that Sciacca’s repeated threats frightened her to the point that she suffers from chest pains and must take two kinds of anti-anxiety medicine.”
Estrada thanked the jury for their work.
“Don’t think that your time was wasted, it’s very important that you realize that you fulfilled your constitutional obligations,” he said as he dismissed the jury.