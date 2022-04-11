SEBRING – Accused child sex criminal James Dale Schmidt appeared in Circuit Court Friday from Highlands County Jail. He was supposed to be in hospice with a few days to live.
The 62-year-old wore an orange jail uniform and oxygen tanks in his nose as Judge Peter Estrada asked his lawyer, Donna Mae Peterson and Prosecutor John Kromholz, why Schmidt was not in hospice, which would have been at another facility.
Peterson and Kromholz said they would look into what happened. Peterson told Estrada she would find out from doctors the situation with Schmidt and when they would recommend he be put in hospice, which is end-of-life palliative care.
In her March 27 motion to have Schmidt put into hospice, Peterson wrote: “Defendant has only days to live, according to his doctor. He has been referred to hospice care immediately.”
There is a notation in the court record indicating Schmidt, who suffers from lung cancer and diabetes, was in hospice the next day, March 28.
A larger question is whether Schmidt will be allowed to plea to his crimes, five counts of sexual battery to a victim between 12 and 18 years old, and one count of lewd molestation, both life felonies.
Schmidt’s wife — who allegedly witnessed her husband having sex with a minor over the home security system from work — asked the court to release him to hospice.
Kromholz said the request has to come from the victim and his father, Schmidt’s son, which has not occurred.
The lawyers will meet again on Wednesday to sort things out.
If convicted, Schmidt could receive a life sentence.