Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot Threats Glance

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses business leaders, on Dec. 20, 2021, in Detroit.

 CARLOS OSORIO/AP FILE PHOTO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.

