Judge denies bond for alleged killer

SEBRING — Jimmy Lamar Ford, accused of shooting a man to death in Avon Park, asked a judge Monday to give him bond so he could be free pending trial.
Florida mandates reasonable bail for defendants unless they are charged with capital (death penalty) crimes or with crimes punishable by life. Ford is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Alexander Nowell on May 9, 2021.
At his arraignment, he was given no bond for the murder charge; $5,000 for one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and $500 for opening fire in public. Though defense lawyer Jennifer Powell told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada during Monday’s bond hearing that Ford didn’t pose a “foreseeable danger to the community,” prosecutor Richard Castillo urged Estrada to keep Ford behind bars.
He read from Ford’s criminal history: “Aggravated battery, battery, eight years in prison, felony battery times two, acts of violence in the past,” Castillo told Estrada. “He was released from prison on Nov. 1, 2019; seven months later this incident gives rise to the second degree murder of Alex Nowell.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s detective Du’Wayne Kelly took the stand during the bond hearing to describe what he learned as he investigated Nowell’s murder. The shooting occurred outside The Joint Bar in Avon Park. According to videos of the shooting Kelly obtained, Ford argues with Nowell but leaves.
“An argument occurred between Ford and victim, Alex Noell. Jimmy Ford … leaves in his SUV,” Kelly said. “He returned on foot with a firearm. Cause of death was gunshot wound to the back; manner of death was homicide.”
Two other men were hit by gunfire and injured, but Ford is not charged with those shootings.
At the end of the hearing, Estrada denied Ford bond, citing Ford’s notation as a violent offender of special concern. In February 2013, Ford was sentenced to eight years in jail for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, burglary with assault, and felony battery, second or subsequent offense.
Jury selection for Ford’s trial is set for Jan. 9.
Though second degree murder is not a capital crime, Ford’s previous convictions could increase his sentencing points to life in prison.