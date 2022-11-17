Judge denies bond for alleged killer

Jimmy Ford Jr. confers with Jennifer Powell, the lawyer defending him against second-degree murder charges.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — Jimmy Lamar Ford, accused of shooting a man to death in Avon Park, asked a judge Monday to give him bond so he could be free pending trial.

Florida mandates reasonable bail for defendants unless they are charged with capital (death penalty) crimes or with crimes punishable by life. Ford is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Alexander Nowell on May 9, 2021.

