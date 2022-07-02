LAKE PLACID — Derwin Callahan Jr. stood next to his attorney Wednesday as prosecutors played a security tape of the Sept. 16 beat–down and subsequent shooting of his victim.
The man, who was hit once in the hip, limped off to safety before Callahan and Naijah Benae Sholtz drove off in Sholtz’ car. The pair were arrested later that night near Tallahassee after a brief car chase.
Callahan, a life-long resident of the Lake Placid-area community, was in court asking a judge for reasonable bond so he could be free until trial on an attempted first-degree murder charge.
His lawyer, Derek S. Christian, brought up four key points in his client’s behalf:
The video, captured by a camera on the outside of Highway Park Liquors Inc., was from a great distance, which made identifying the players difficult.
Christian got Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Jorge F. Martinez to say in court that the victim had named a man with another name who shot him.
Callahan and Sholtz did not flee the area and drive to Tallahassee to avoid arrest after the shooting; rather, Christian said, Callahan was in Tallahassee with Sholtz to visit his relatives.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo redirected questioning that showed the other name given by the victim was his attempt to say Derwin Callahan, because he did not know Callahan’s name. During trial, prosecutors will use the victim’s statements to detectives from his hospital bed in the hours after his shooting.
Sholtz is facing charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement and criminal mischief in Leon County. Callahan will also be charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.