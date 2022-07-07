SEBRING — A judge refused to release Israel Almeida-Lezcano on bond last week after the 44-year-old was arrested for allegedly violating his probation. During a separate hearing, the judge also refused to lift a no-contact order that prevented Lezcano from seeing his child.
Defense attorney Jennifer Powell, who represented Lezcano at the June 28 bond hearing before Highlands County Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, told the judge, “Mr. Lezcano has never failed to appear in court.” She also argued for a reasonable bond for her client. She told Estrada that the self-employed farmer was not a danger to the community.
Powell also urged the judge to let his daughter visit Lezcano, arguing that she would be in no danger visiting him in the jail.
Judges weigh whether a defendant has violated a previous agreement with the court, especially a probation agreement. They also weigh the defendant’s criminal history.
Lezcano is well-known to Highlands County law enforcement. The Sebring resident has been arrested for trespassing, six counts of stealing cattle, theft of a bee colony, a DUI, rooster fighting, baiting animals for fighting, criminal mischief after destroying property at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and petit theft. He has been convicted of trespass, grand theft of livestock, trespassing, criminal mischief, animal fighting and animal baiting.
His latest arrest came in May after he became distressed and fired a shotgun on his property.
Lezcano also called 911 to report that a woman was planning to kill him.
A sheriff’s SWAT team responded to the Jakota Street address and detained Lezcano. They searched his house and property.
At the time of his arrest, Lezcano was a convicted felon and was not allowed to possess chickens. Police found more than 100 chickens and two roosters, which violated that probation agreement. He also was charged with being a convict in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Deputies also found an uncovered electrical box in a hallway in the home, which was within easy reach of the child. Because deputies believe the child could have been accidentally electrocuted (and because he’d fired a shotgun in her presence) they charged him with child abuse.
Lezcano’s next court appearance is July 20.