In 2005, when he was 17 years old, Robert Lee Vann was sentenced to life in prison for robbery with a firearm, breaking into a car, stealing it, and resisting police without violence.
However, his lawyer filed a motion to correct an illegal sentence because in Florida, juveniles are not supposed to be sentenced to minimum mandatory sentences of such length without judicial review.
To imprison them for so long “fails to recognize that juveniles have diminished culpability and greater prospects for reform,” Vann’s lawyer argued in her September 2017 motion.
The court agreed and in July 2018, resentenced him to 18 years in prison followed by 12 years of probation. With credit for time served (he was sentenced in 2005) Vann is now serving probation.
On Tuesday, Vann, now 36, asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden for permission to go on a four-night cruise to the Bahamas on a Royal Caribbean ship ironically named “Freedom of the Seas.”
Vann has not broken the law in Highlands County since his release; he now lives in Riviera Beach.
“Due to my transgressions and financial hardships I have never been on a cruise,” Vann wrote in his letter to Cowden. “I would travel with family as this would be a family reunion vacation.”
He even provided a cruise itinerary that shows the ship docks at Nassau, then Coco Cay, then returns to Miami.
Vann’s lawyer told Cowden that Vann’s probation officer was OK with letting Vann take the cruise.
“I spoke to his officer last week, and he had no objection,” the lawyer said. “He’s in good standing with probation.”
Prosecutor Tatiana M. Dimitroff asked Cowden to deny Vann’s request.
“The state does not support giving the ability to travel on personal cruises while on probation,” Dimitroff said.
“I was not convinced this was a good idea,” Cowden told Vann, not unkindly. “You are on probation … and you would be on a four-day cruise outside the country. I’m not willing to do that. You are not permitted to travel on this cruise, motion denied.”
Vann thanked her politely and Cowden called the next case.