SEBRING — A judge has denied a defense lawyer’s motion to remove a Highlands County prosecutor from his case for “prosecutorial vindictiveness.”
Peter Brewer, a former assistant state attorney, accused veteran prosecutor Richard Castillo of reacting in anger when Brewer — acting on behalf of client Drew Fellin – filed sanctions against Castillo for not providing the name of a confidential informant who had fled the area.
According to Brewer’s motion to remove Castillo, Castillo then withdrew a plea offer, sought a longer sentence for Fellin, and asked a prosecutor in Hardee County to do the same for charges Fellin faced in that county.
In his Aug. 8 denial of Brewer’s motion, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada did not contest the facts of Brewer’s argument but ruled the “allegations do not rise to the level of prosecutorial vindictiveness.”
The judge also said Castillo’s actions did not prejudice Fellin or his case.
“Actual prejudice is more than the appearance of impropriety and disqualification of a prosecutor is only proper when it is necessary to prevent the accused from suffering prejudice that he otherwise would not bear,” Estrada wrote.
In addition, Castillo was under no obligation to keep a plea agreement open, the offer was never reduced to writing, nor was it accepted by the court, Estrada ruled.
Fellin was arrested after he allegedly twice sold illegal drugs to an informant known to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. According to court records, sheriff’s deputies surveilled and filmed the alleged transactions in two locations on Feb. 10 and Feb. 19, 2020.
As Fellin awaited trial in jail, Brewer filed a motion to compel the state to identify the state’s confidential informant and related records in both cases. The state had an eight-year plea offer on the table at the time of his motion, Brewer contends.
According to Brewer, Castillo’s informant “was in the wind” but Castillo told Estrada during a May 16 hearing that he would name the informant and provide the records before trial. The judge then asked Castillo if he was cutting off negotiations.
“Well, they’ve gone a long way of hampering the ability to negotiate,” Castillo told Estrada. “I’ll never say never, but it won’t be like it was.”
Brewer then filed a motion for sanctions against Castillo on June 10. He asked a judge to impose a five-day deadline for Castillo to produce the records, exclude the witness, or dismiss the charges against Fellin.
At the June 22 sanctions hearing, Castillo suddenly announced that he was dropping the two drug transaction cases and announced there would be no plea deal on a third case against Fellin, fleeing and eluding and driving on a suspended license. Castillo announced he would seek enhanced penalties against Fellin by prosecuting him as a habitual felony offender, which would increase any potential sentence, according to Brewer.
Highlands County Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz did not comment on Estrada’s ruling, but said, “The order speaks for itself.”