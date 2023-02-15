SEBRING — A judge Monday denied convicted murderer Jimmy Lamar Ford Jr.’s motion for a new trial.
The jury viewed surveillance video outside the Joint Bar in Avon Park that captured Ford firing on Alexander Nowell and two other men. Nowell was hit in the back as he ran for his life. He collapsed and died in the yard of a nearby church. Ford injured two other men who were with Nowell.
In her motion for a new trial, Jennifer Powell, Ford’s lawyer, argued that the evidence in Ford’s trial was insufficient to support a guilty verdict. She outlined what she considers other problems with the trial:
- Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Du’Wayne Kelly, who investigated the murder, had installed hurricane shutters on a home belonging to one of the jurors.
- Three prosecution witnesses ate lunch together, despite rules barring witnesses from communicating.
- Prosecutors coerced key witnesses to appear and neglected to coerce witnesses who could exonerate the defendant.
- The trial court reporter – who types a transcript of the trial in real-time – was not present in the courtroom, but performed her job remotely over the virtual court platform.
When Powell argued her motion before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Monday, he denied Ford a new trial with little or no comment. During the two-day trial, Ford’s cousin and another woman, who has known him since childhood, pointed to Ford as the shooter.
They watched Ford commit the shooting from a parking lot across the street from the bar. Each identified Ford as the shooter from the stand.
“Mr. Nowell is dead due to the evil actions of Mr. Ford,” prosecutor Richard Castillo told the jury in his trial closing argument. “Who says it was him? A girlfriend of five years. She knows his walk, his voice, what he looks like. These ladies had front row seats with nothing blocking their view.”