LAKE PLACID — Timothy Rollan Starr, the handyman who roughly shoved an elderly man in a Lake Placid yard in October 2019, was sentenced to three years in state prison in March 2022.
And now, Jennifer Powell, his defense lawyer, wants his remaining jail sentence transformed into probation. She wants him released so he can get medical help.
Her motion to mitigate Starr’s sentence argues that Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, who sentenced Starr, did not weigh Starr’s disabilities when he sentenced him. Judges can weigh disabilities when determining a sentence.
“Not brought to the court’s attention at the time of sentencing, the defendant is a disabled veteran,” Powell told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden Wednesday. “He has a crippling gout and has to take medications that are bad for the liver and kidneys.”
According to medical encyclopedias, gout is caused by a build-up of uric acid in the blood. If one’s kidneys don’t filter enough out, it can build up and cause tiny sharp crystals to form in and around joints.
Powell also told the judge that Starr is losing his memory as well as his balance in jail.
“Our contention is he would be better served (medically) if he was on probation,” she told the judge.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo, arguing that Estrada determined Starr’s sentence thoughtfully, asked Cowden to deny the motion.
“Mr. Starr can receive healthcare in the Florida state prison system,” Castillo said. “At the time of sentencing, the victim spoke and requested a five-year prison sentence. The judge listened to everyone, and gave the defendant a three-year prison sentence. If the sentence is mitigated, the victim will be disappointed.”
Powell said the victim he pushed – also an aging military veteran – was not in court to argue against reducing Starr’s sentence.
Cowden denied Powell’s motion and ordered Starr returned to Wakulla Correctional Institution in Crawfordville. It is in a rural area 17 miles south-southeast of downtown Tallahassee.
The shove, which led to a charge of battery on a person 65 years old or older against Starr, occurred during a dispute over a large staghorn fern in a Lake Placid yard. Starr had accused the victim of stealing the plant.
The victim and his wife, however, told the jury that Starr, who police said had been drinking, had given them permission to take the decorative fern because Starr did not have the equipment to move it from the yard he was cleaning.
The next day, when Starr saw that the fern, which can weigh more than 400 pounds, had been moved into the victim’s yard, he apparently didn’t remember offering them the fern. When the victim denied stealing the fern, police say, Starr became angry, repeatedly calling the victim and his wife thieves. Starr also repeatedly threatened to kill the victim and break his son’s neck. As the victim and his wife, hoping to diffuse the situation, walked away from Starr, he gave the husband a violent shove from behind.
The victim’s wife told the judge that the shove sent her husband, who has heart problems, to the hospital. The victim’s testimony, and that of his wife and the arresting officer, led a jury to find Starr guilty.
In a separate trial, a jury found Starr guilty of criminal mischief and trespassing after he urinated on a business entrance and damaged a sign on the door.