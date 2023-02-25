SEBRING — In November 2021, Anthony Gaines got up from his motorized shopping cart and slugged an 85-year-old Walmart greeter hard enough to knock the elderly man out.

The punch came as the Avon Park Walmart employee tried to alert Gaines that he was using a battery-powered shopping cart that needed recharging. As Gaines rolled onward into the store, a store surveillance video shows the employee putting his hand on the back of the cart’s seat to get Gaines’ attention. It also recorded Gaines as he rose from the seat and slugged the employee.

