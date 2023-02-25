SEBRING — In November 2021, Anthony Gaines got up from his motorized shopping cart and slugged an 85-year-old Walmart greeter hard enough to knock the elderly man out.
The punch came as the Avon Park Walmart employee tried to alert Gaines that he was using a battery-powered shopping cart that needed recharging. As Gaines rolled onward into the store, a store surveillance video shows the employee putting his hand on the back of the cart’s seat to get Gaines’ attention. It also recorded Gaines as he rose from the seat and slugged the employee.
Though the video shows the victim putting his hand on the cart’s seat, a Highlands County Sheriff’s arrest affidavit says Gaines told the victim, “Don’t you ever put your f— hands on me.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Jennifer Powell, Gaines’ lawyer, told a judge that her 64-year-old client reasonably believed he was defending himself against someone who meant him great harm, aka, the Stand Your Ground defense.
“The motion is hereby denied,” Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden ruled at the conclusion of the hearing Wednesday. “The force used by Mr. Gaines to knock out the victim far exceeds any touch which the victim may have used to attempt to get the attention of Mr. Gaines.”
Two eyewitnesses to the attack took the stand and described the punch that dropped the Walmart employee to the ground. Several shoppers and employees ran to the victim’s aid as he lay on the floor of the store.
“I wanted to tell him the cart would not have got him around the store,” the victim told the court. “The next thing I know, I was flat on my back on the floor. My glasses were gone, and there were people around me.”
Prosecutor Richard Castillo argued that Gaines had no reason to believe the 85-year-old meant him real harm.
“The victim used no fighting words, no fists, no aggression,” Castillo told Cowden. “For Mr. Gaines to get up and to reasonably believe this force was needed to defend himself is the issue before the court. I would argue simply, no.”
Powell had a different take on what had occurred in the Avon Park Walmart.
“Mr. Gaines was minding his own business, going about his own business when somebody touches him,” she told Cowden. “The video shows he was touched. He had a right to defend himself from an unwanted touching. There has been no evidence that he used excessive force; he used the same force that was applied to him.”
After denying his claim, Cowden set March 15 for Gaines’ next pretrial hearing.
Gaines has battery arrests going back to 1998.
He was charged with battery on a person 65 years old or older after he allegedly punched his 82-year-old mother in June 2010; prosecutors dropped the charge.
He and his brother were handcuffed after Gaines punched his brother in the face, but prosecutors considered both men equally at fault – called a “cross complaint” – and dropped the charges.
The two brothers went at it again in 2013 when Gaines allegedly attacked his brother in front of their now-84-year-old mother.
His brother held up a golf club to defend himself, so prosecutors dropped the charges after police arrested them both, noting “unable to determine primary aggressor.”
Then, in 2015, Gaines pled no contest to one count of battery after he punched a woman. He received one year of probation and was ordered into anger management. He also was convicted of cocaine possession and sentenced to three years in prison that same year.