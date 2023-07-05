Now that Zephen Xaver has pleaded guilty to killing five local women, it will be up to a dozen jurors to determine whether he serves life in prison or is executed.

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden on May 25 denied a defense motion to allow the defense and the state to alternate as to which side first questions the individual prospective jurors. Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill had argued that the side that first examines a juror “can instill important, and profound, and lasting effects on a juror’s outlook, perceptions, and reactions during a capital trial.”

