Now that Zephen Xaver has pleaded guilty to killing five local women, it will be up to a dozen jurors to determine whether he serves life in prison or is executed.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden on May 25 denied a defense motion to allow the defense and the state to alternate as to which side first questions the individual prospective jurors. Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill had argued that the side that first examines a juror “can instill important, and profound, and lasting effects on a juror’s outlook, perceptions, and reactions during a capital trial.”
Prosecutors traditionally question a group of jurors first, followed by the defense.
The court also tackled the issue of whether Xaver’s lawyers can interview prospective jurors out of sight of the rest of the jury pool.
Cowden reminded defense lawyers that they and prosecutors have agreed that five questions may be asked individually of each prospective juror:
- The prospective jurors’ opinion on the death penalty that may affect their ability to follow the law
- Any prior knowledge the jurors have of the case, including exposure to pretrial publicity
- The juror’s personal experiences relative to the nature of the charges (including whether a relative had been murdered)
- Whether the jurors know of or have any opinions about any of the witnesses who will testify at trial
- The length of the trial. If a juror asks to be excused from jury duty for an already planned vacation, for reasons of illness, or being a sole provider, other jurors will use the same excuses.
Jury selection for the punishment phase begins Jan. 16, 2024, the day after Martin L. King Jr.’s birthday. Cowden told lawyers she plans on calling at least 1,000 prospective jurors over four days during jury selection.