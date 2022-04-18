SEBRING — Prosecutors have dropped cocaine possession charges against Oscar Robinson now that a judge has ruled police had no cause to search and then arrest the Sebring resident.
“The investigatory stop was not based on reasonable suspicion,” Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada wrote in his ruling. The alleged cocaine residue Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Corey Tomblin found in a medicine bottle in Robinson’s possession “must be suppressed as fruit from a poisonous tree,” Estrada ruled.
Robinson’s lawyer, Jennifer Powell, successfully argued at a March 30 hearing that Robinson had not done anything to cause Tomblin to detain and question her client — though serendipitous events put Robinson squarely in Tomblin’s sights as the detective was on a sting operation. But coincidence is not evidence of wrongdoing, Powell argued.
Here are the facts that Estrada weighed to come to his decision:
In May 2020, a Sebring homeowner noticed a silver pickup truck with tinted windows parked in an empty lot across the street from her house. There had been gunfire not far up the street the day before, so she called her brother, Oscar Robinson, to find out who was in the pickup truck. She worried it could be bad actors preparing to start trouble.
Tomblin was sitting in the driver’s seat of his police pickup truck in an empty lot in Sebring. It was an unmarked vehicle, its police lights not visible unless turned on, and it had no markings or other livery one would see on a police vehicle. Tomblin was on an auto theft sting operation with the Sheriff’s Office, watching a video image of a nearby bait car, which is designed to attract car thieves.
As Tomblin checked the emails on his phone and watched the bait car on his laptop, he suddenly noticed that a man, his hands cupped around his face, was trying to see inside the pickup’s driver’s side window.
Because the pickup truck’s windows are heavily tinted, the man could not see the officer. The man then moved to the front windshield, but could not see inside because the windshield also was tinted, Tomblin testified at the March 30 hearing.
Tomblin rolled down his driver’s side window and asked Robinson if he could help him. According to Tomblin, Robinson tried to flee on his bicycle after seeing Tomblin’s Sheriff’s Office shirt, tactical vest, and detective’s badge.
Powell, however, argued that Robinson was a victim of a misunderstanding, that there is no evidence that her client was prowling or loitering, nor evidence that he fled upon seeing the officer.
She asked Tomblin on the stand if Robinson pulled on the door handles to see if the truck was unlocked.
Tomblin said no.
When Robinson rode off on his bicycle, Tomblin started his pickup truck, turned on his lights and pulled Robinson over a short distance away. He searched Robinson and allegedly found a medicine bottle with white powder residue on its inside wall. He handcuffed and arrested the 66-year-old and charged him with possession of cocaine, loitering and prowling.
During the hearing, Powell told Estrada that there is no evidence that Robinson fled, or rode off to avoid arrest. Rather, Robinson felt he was free to go after explaining to Tomblin that he was addressing his sister’s concerns.
Robinson’s trial for prowling, loitering, and cocaine possession was set for June 13, but now there will be no trial because Estrada threw out the evidence.
“Necessary evidence in this case has been suppressed by the court. Without this evidence, the case cannot proceed,” Assistant State Attorney Tatiana Dimitroff wrote in her motion to halt Robinson’s prosecution.