SEBRING – A local judge is reminding the public to arrive on time for court.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, who has been known to point out defendants when they arrive late for court, quickly arrested two defendants Monday who arrived after 8:30 a.m.
“I will issue some warrants on some people this morning for not being here and available by 8:30,” Estrada said as two men walked in. “I hope you have good excuses. Deputies, get the names and I’ll put them in custody.
And that’s just what the judge did. Highlands County Sheriff’s court deputies opened the side door to the court holding cells and escorted the men in. It’s not known how long they were detained, but on previous occurrences, Estrada keeps them in the cells as the rest of the morning’s cases are heard. He calls each tardy defendant back in, and hears their cases.
Estrada is not alone in arresting those who are late to court, said Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz.
“I have seen judges all over the state take people into custody when they fail to appear timely,” he said.
Once allowed back in the courtroom, those detained by the judge must explain why they are late. They then are treated to a short speech on the importance of being on time.
The judge has a limited amount of time each day to manage hundreds of cases; during a recent, four-day stretch Estrada handled more than 650 pre-trial hearings. Those hearings, motions and other events are scheduled weeks and months in advance. Everyone in the court – the judge, defense lawyers, prosecutors, even court clerks – mark their calendars and prepare for those hearings.
A defendant is wrong if he thinks his case won’t be heard first thing in the morning. On any day, judges can, and do, call cases out of order – all the time. If court starts at 8:30 a.m. and a defendant is late, that is a no-show, and the judge issues an arrest warrant. When the police pick the defendant up, he is less likely to be given bond.
The problem is worse when a defendant is on pretrial release, says Kromholz.
“Failing to honor your pretrial release conditions even if released on your own recognizance is a disobedient act, and a disrespect to the dignity of the court – and may be considered contempt,” he said. “It is usually utilized on a mandatory appearance docketing – such as an arraignment date or trial date.”
Estrada ordered the arrest of a third man, Steven Sciacca, for failing to appear for his pre-trial hearing Monday. He is also accused of texting his victim, which is against the provision of his pretrial release.
“Not showing up at all may be a new law offense under Florida Statute 843.15, failure to appear,” Kromholz said.
Estrada also insists on proper dress. The dress code for Florida’s 10th Circuit bans shorts, jeans, T-shirts, tank tops, flip flops and sandals. Clothing that alludes to offensive or illegal activities also is not acceptable.
It seems not everyone gets the message.
The normally friendly Estrada also chastises court attendees for wearing shorts or halter tops in his courtroom. He usually stops the proceedings momentarily to address such offenders with a loud, “Sir, this is not a beach!” He then orders them to wait in the hallway.
In November, he briefly detained a defendant in court who was not only late, but improperly dressed. The man was quickly released after a brief admonition.
“It’s my pure frustration of seeing a system I truly believe in, watching people doing whatever they please,” Estrada said as he chastised a man for being late. “They walk in and out and call when they want to, whenever they want to.”