SEBRING — Colton Driggers, the 23-year-old man who tackled an 11-year-old boy in the street and stabbed him in front of his mother in 2017, will not be free again.
After the victim’s father and Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives described the wounds Driggers delivered using a large knife, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced the serial violent offender to life in state prison. In Florida, a life sentence means permanent incarceration.
The sentencing came after a 2 ½-hour hearing that included descriptions of Driggers’ use of illegal drugs, testimony that he suffered from “unspecified schizophrenia spectrum disorder” and his mother’s description of Driggers as a good person that “a long prison sentence is not going to help.” She told the court that he does much better when he takes his medication.
“There’s a good person in there,” she said.
Ryan Ward, the victim’s father, told Estrada that doctors had to perform a “living autopsy” – which required a 13-inch incision from the boy’s chest to the abdomen. Doctors then lifted each organ to check for knife damage. The child suffered two punctured lungs, a lacerated liver, and a fourth stab of the knife barely missed the boy’s heart, Ward told Estrada.
“Every time he takes his shirt off, he is reminded about what happened to him,” his father said. “It’s greatly affected his life. He has done the best he can to move on, but it will always be there. It is something he will have to deal with for the rest of his life.”
Prosecutor Richard Castillo asked Ward if his son was still afraid of Driggers, who sat handcuffed at the defense table a few feet from Ward.
“He told me one time directly that he never wanted to live in a world where Mr. Driggers was free to roam the earth,” Ward told Castillo.
The brutal attack occurred on Halloween night 2017. Driggers, who has a history of violence against police officers as well as two domestic violence convictions, was staying temporarily at the house of Ward’s ex-wife. There was no sexual relationship between Driggers and the woman, according to testimony. The young victim was staying at his mother’s house at the time she invited Driggers to stay in the home. The reason why he was staying in the home is unclear.
As the woman and Driggers watched TV, the boy talked in his sleep, which greatly disturbed Driggers. Driggers told the boy to shut up and sit up, then began punching him. The woman and the boy fled into the garage, and Driggers followed. Driggers continued to punch and threaten the boy and his mother, and ordered the boy to take off a shirt displaying the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches logo. The boy ran out of the garage, as did the mother, screaming and knocking on doors. Driggers, who was focused on the boy, chased him down in the street and tackled him. He held the boy and knifed him four times.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Du’Wayne Kelly and Deputy Robert Gunthorp were among the first to arrive on scene. Kelly described the events, including the fixed-blade knife in Driggers’ hands at the time they arrested him. He also said Driggers battled several officers as they tried to arrest him.
Gunthorp tried to determine where the child had been stabbed as the boy’s mother supplied pressure to stop the bleeding. “I could tell shock was setting in,” Gunthorp told the court. “I was happy to see EMS.”
Driggers tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and benzodiazepine at the time of his arrest.
Assistant Public Defender Rhonda Whittaker, Driggers’ lawyer, laid a foundation for a lesser sentence for Driggers by eliciting testimony that the defendant displayed mental illness.
Suzanne Lavelle, a clinical psychologist, testified for Whittaker. She told Estrada that Driggers had difficulty forming rational thoughts, and was responding to “internal stimuli” when she interviewed Driggers 45 days after his arrest. “I believe he was hearing voices or seeing things I was not seeing.”
Whittaker asked Estrada to sentence Driggers to 10-15 years, followed by probation and no contact with the victims.
Castillo read a long list of Driggers’ convictions that strung back to his juvenile years: DUI; drug possession; grand theft auto; burglary, several counts of battery on law enforcement officers; leaving the scene of an accident; twice for domestic violence, and multiple violations of probation. That does not include his juvenile arrests.
“He has lost his right to live among us,” Castillo told the judge.
Estrada noted that Driggers was out on bond for the offense of battery on a law enforcement officer at the time of the stabbing.
“You took it upon yourself to inflict great bodily harm on an 11-year-old child. I have listened very carefully regarding the mental health history … but it seems, Mr. Driggers, that your mental health history is combined with substance abuse issues,” Estrada said. “What is very concerning are the attempts that have been made to rehabilitate you and that begins in our juvenile system and has led into our adult system.”
“He will have to live with the rest of his life with evidence of a horrific attack upon him,” Estrada said, then sentenced Driggers to prison. He also designated Driggers a violent offender of special concern, which affects where Driggers will be housed in each prison he is assigned.
After Estrada pronounced sentence, Driggers vowed to appeal the sentence.