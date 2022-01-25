Judge: DUI death trial can play beginning of 911 call

SEBRING — Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada will allow the first seven minutes of a 911 call to be played at the trial of a young man charged with DUI manslaughter.
Prosecutors sought to include the call at the upcoming trial of Dalton Hooks, 20, who prosecutors say was legally drunk when he rolled his pickup truck with Andrew Warren Stephens riding in its bed. Hooks can be heard at the beginning of the 911 call “yelling in a highly emotional voice that may have killed his friend,” Estrada wrote in his ruling.
Hooks, whom police said had a blood alcohol level of .11 during the November 2018 crash, faces nearly 12 years in prison if he’s convicted.
Hooks’ attorney, William McNeal, argued in court Dec. 13 that the contents of the 15-minute 911 call are inadmissible, because nothing said on the tape was made under oath. There are exceptions to that hearsay rule, however, such as when statements are “excited utterances” – as honest responses to a sudden calamity, such as a fatal car crash. Prosecutors argued that Hooks and a young female who made the 911 call were making excited utterances after the crash – clearly a “startling event.”
The young teen had been wearing her seatbelt and was not injured, according to the tape. According to crash reports, Hooks was driving the pickup truck on State Road 8 when the 2000 Ford Ranger spun across both lanes of traffic, overturned several times and came to rest near some trees.
As the young female talked with the 911 operator, she and Hooks were standing outside the pickup truck, which was laying on its side. The female crash victim told the dispatcher that she could see Stephens under the truck, which was laying on its side.
“Do you see any blood coming from underneath the truck?” the dispatcher asks the female caller. “I want you to tap on the side of the truck and see if he answers, call out his name.”
The young lady calls out “Andrew” a couple of times, and gets no answer.
“All I see is the lower half of his body, just his legs, the cabin of the truck is on top of him,” the young lady says. The dispatcher suggests the teen touch his leg to see if it was warm.
“He’s cold, he’s cold,” she says crying.
Estrada calls these kinds of remarks, “excited utterances.”
“The vehicle had turned over and (the female caller’s) 14-year-old cousin who was a passenger in the bed of the truck driven by the defendant was now pinned under the overturned vehicle,” Estrada wrote in his ruling allowing the first part of the tape. “The court cannot imagine an event more startling than this.”
The beginning of the call up to 7:11 “is admissible as an excited utterance,” the judge wrote.
The next court date for Hooks is March 16 at 8:30 a.m. Estrada denied McNeal’s request that Hooks be allowed to appear on the virtual court network from South Carolina. Hooks appeared virtually for the Dec. 13 hearing, and got a tongue-lashing from Estrada.
“The last time he was having a drink lying in bed, no,” Estrada answered. “He will be here in the courtroom and participate. No, he will be here, that is the court’s order.”
McNeal and prosecutor Richard Castillo also hinted at a possible plea agreement in the coming weeks. Castillo said he will first have to get the approval of Stephens’ family. McNeal also will seek to depose the medical worker who withdrew the blood sample used to determine Hooks’ blood alcohol level.