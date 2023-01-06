SEBRING – Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden instilled an earlier court day for lawyers, defendants, and the public Tuesday.
It has been traditional for morning court to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, and at 9 a.m. later in the week.
SEBRING – Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden instilled an earlier court day for lawyers, defendants, and the public Tuesday.
It has been traditional for morning court to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, and at 9 a.m. later in the week.
Starting this week, however, court days will start at 8:30 a.m., eradicating the later morning starts.
Afternoon sessions, which start at 1:15 p.m., will now start at 1:30 p.m., Cowden told prosecutors, defense lawyers and the public.
“Morning dockets are always at 8:30 a.m. everyday,” Cowden told the court. “One of these little oddball 9 a.m. things, we’re just going to back it up to 8:30 a.m. In the afternoon, it starts at 1:30 p.m., we’re going to get off the 1:15 p.m. thing.”
Cowden made the changes to ensure she can be available to handle other court matters.